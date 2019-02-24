Alan Dershowitz and Dan Abrams on latest in Mueller investigation

More
ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams and Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz discuss Michael Cohen's upcoming testimony on Capitol Hill and the potential impact of the Mueller report.
8:22 | 02/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alan Dershowitz and Dan Abrams on latest in Mueller investigation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61272652,"title":"Alan Dershowitz and Dan Abrams on latest in Mueller investigation","duration":"8:22","description":"ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams and Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz discuss Michael Cohen's upcoming testimony on Capitol Hill and the potential impact of the Mueller report.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/alan-dershowitz-dan-abrams-latest-mueller-investigation-61272652","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.