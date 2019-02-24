-
Now Playing: Trump weighs in on potential release of the Mueller report
-
Now Playing: Trump says release of Mueller report while he's abroad is up to attorney general
-
Now Playing: Trump says release of Mueller report 'totally up to' attorney general
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe
-
Now Playing: Alan Dershowitz and Dan Abrams on latest in Mueller investigation
-
Now Playing: Rep. Adam Schiff on Michael Cohen's upcoming testimony on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Cohen to provide new information to investigators about Trump
-
Now Playing: Democrats launch bid to block President Trump from border wall money
-
Now Playing: Dems take action to block Trump from declaring national emergency
-
Now Playing: Inside the Senate offices
-
Now Playing: Trump reacts to human trafficking charges involving close friend Robert Kraft
-
Now Playing: Dan McCready announces run in North Carolina's 9th district re-election
-
Now Playing: Democrats launch bid to scuttle Trump's national emergency over border wall funding
-
Now Playing: Federal judge slaps Roger Stone with gag order
-
Now Playing: Judge slaps gag order on Roger Stone after IG post
-
Now Playing: New election ordered in NC after fraud allegations
-
Now Playing: Election fraud scandal brings new election in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Judge ordered Roger Stone to not discuss criminal case after crosshairs post
-
Now Playing: Republican at center of North Carolina's voter fraud case calls for new election
-
Now Playing: Mark Harris: 'New election should be called'