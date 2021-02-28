Transcript for '(Biden) missed opportunity to rethink the alliance' with Saudi Arabia: Fred Hiatt

It's a good sign. I wanted to believe he was alive until the end she says it wasn't until this saudis confessed they killed him. The Thai acknowledged the horrible tragedy of what should happen. There are here teaching judges who has the fiance to market showed he when he was murdered by Saudi operatives. And we're joined now by to show he's friend and colleague from the Washington Post editorial page editor Fred all right Fred thanks for joining us. This morning hey you're editorial page wrote to president Biden's essentially giving the crown prince to pass. What more should he be dealing. Well hi George and thanks for having me. You know I think the question is. What can you do so that the next time ambience or another would be torture like that is thinking about during a heinous crime activists. We'll stop and think it's not worth theory and so far the calculation for him he's you know he's paid a price. And the release of the report last week was a good step forward. But it's not a sufficient grounds. And you know. Biden's own Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week's that those responsible. For the written reprehensible murder jamarcus showed it must be held accountable. We now know that the man most responsible. It is the crown prince and he hasn't yet been held accountable. As you know the administration is trying to strike a balance in the words of secretary of state blink and they don't want to rupture. The relationship even you hear our editorial page in knowledge that we need Saudi Arabia's cooperation with counterterrorism. With the stability of global oil markets. Can we afford eruption the relationship over this. Both two harassment that your first I think this was a missed opportunity to rethink the alliance and how important is Saudi Arabian cut to the United States and wife. Why are re. Making an alliance with the dictator who's making trouble in the region. But even more there's a bigger issue here are going on all around the world. Which is dictators like India's and prudent and she's in pain are not only repressing their own people. But they're reaching beyond their borders. To. Harass intimidate. Kidnapped and assassinated. And it's a way of striking fear at home and abroad. And it the United States and it's Lou democracies don't stand up against that. And we're gonna live in a world where nobody feels safe anywhere not even inside the borders of the United States. I would say that's a more important principle even then the alliance with Saudi Arabia. To market showed he was a brave journalists valued colleague of yours at the Washington Post which our viewers know. About what he was doing and why he was her. Interviewer is a great journalists and news today. He really had the interest of Saudi Arabia are you didn't even want to be seen dissident. He wanted. To believe that the crown prince on the days that he talks about reform really need means it. And he believed that the way for Saudi Arabia to Andrew the modern world was let its own people speak freely and act freely and live to their potential. I'm why win the crown prince kill somebody like that. It shows how are afraid he isn't his own people and it's like a crime Ross whose. Who says you know. If I can get away with this kill a Washington Post columnist who's in Northern Virginia legal resident. And I can get away with anything and everybody will be a pre. You know I think there are things the United States could do theirs travel bans their asset freezes we had a op Ed a couple of years ago by the people injured. The president Columbia university and legal scholar resent it there are ways the United States could. Charge and yes criminally. Now that wasn't gonna happen when you have the trump administration. Might pump Caron Jared Kushner and Donald Trump. Arming to reduce murder. I don't know how they've had become. I'm afraid we're out of time thanks very much for men region cut Jamal should show the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.