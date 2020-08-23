Transcript for Biden 'has not been tested' for COVID-19: Deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield

Kate, thank you for joining us this morning. I want to start out with the tweet from the president that he suggested there are those in the fda trying to hold up the approval process until after November 3rd. You just heard mark meadows say, a number of people at the fda haven't shared the same sense of urgency as the president. Your response. The American people need to be confident that the process of getting to vaccine isn't being politically manipulated. And right now, we're not getting a whole lot of reason to believe that. Unfortunately, this is consistent with the way the president has approached this crisis from the beginning. He, you know, started out saying the virus will magically disappeared. He has made the response to an almost unprecedented public health crisis in this country political. He has used every opportunity to undermine faith in the public health officials who should be driving his response to this crisis. And he's, you know, he's used the opportunity to go on TV, turn it into a press conference to, you know, tout his own political success. So I think, as Americans are eagerly awaiting a vaccine, they need to feel confident that the process isn't being manipulated and confident that the president will be able to, and this administration, will be able to get the vaccine quickly to everyone. That's a massive logistically undertaking. It requires organization and execution. I don't think anybody has seen any evidence from this president, or this government, that they'll be able to handle that kind of operation. American people need to have faith in their government, and right now we're not getting a whole lot of it. A separate question on covid, on July 28th, Joe Biden said he hadn't been tested for the coronavirus. Your campaign refused on two occasions to answer the question about whether he's been tested for covid. He's not had the virus. We have put in place really strict protocols. We put in place incredibly strict protocols to ensure that everybody involved who's around vice president Biden, who's around senator Harris is undergoing to appropriate testing. The vice president has not had the virus. Has he been tested? He has not been tested. However, we have put the strictest protocols in place and moving forward should he need to be tested, he certainly would be. Okay, on the post office, we just heard Mr. Meadows say he's willing to negotiate with speaker Pelosi on more of targeted bill where they can sign something they could all agree on, a lot of house Democrats agree with that, they want more money for small business, they'd like to expand some of the unemployment funding as well, is that something Biden would support? He would. Get resources to the post office. You know, delivering ballots is one important piece of their work. It's a fundamental service that gets medicine and checks to people who need them all across the country. It's a vital service. He also believes that we need to get money to people who are hurting now. He's somebody as president would be able to bring people together, would be able to get to -- to get to consensus when people are hurting and need action, 'S something that he's done his entire life. That's what people are looking for in a leader. People aren't looking for someone to stonewall or sow division in what we see from Donald Trump in his approach to almost frankly everything. In president Biden would be able to bring people to the table and get relief to people who need it. To the small businesses. To the families who are hurting. As president that would be the first thing at the front of his mind every morning when he woke up. We showed at the top of program that our latest poll shows the vice president got a bounce favorability coming out of the convention. President trump holds an advantage on the economy, how do you respond to the criticism that the Democrats didn't do enough of focusing on the working class economics? I think we did. You saw a real distinction between what you saw our convention and I imagine what you'll see at the Republican convention. Almost half of the speakers have the last name trump. At next week's convention. You saw real people talking about their experiences, talking about how Donald Trump's leadership has impacted their lives and why they believe that Joe Biden should be president. You've seen over the course of the summer, you've seen Joe Biden roll out a really comprehensive, really ambitious economic plan. His agenda to build back better, including things like bringing supply chains back to America, so that we're making things here in America, including tax credits for child care, for caregivers, moves to shore-up the caregiving economy and make sure people who are working in these essential jobs have the support that they need. And families are able to afford things like child care that are critical, foundational to them being able to live theirs lives. I think you've heard a lot from Joe Biden exactly what he'll do to build this country back better. Within you talk about those programs, vice president Biden's longtime adviser suggested this week that president Biden might not be able to make good on those promises in the first term. I don't think there will be a big increase in federal spending, basically when we get in that the pantry is going to be bare, this is going to be very difficult. This is going to be very difficult, administration, and one of things there are we'll have limited funds to do. That drew a very sharp contrast from congresswoman Alexandria ocasio-cortez. She said this is extremely concerning. The pantry is absolutely not bear. We need massive investment in our country or it will fall apart. Is vice president Biden, does he agree with Mr. Kaufmann there? Well, the proof is in his proposals. He's put forward, again, incredibly ambitious economic proposals to get people back to work, to ensure that American families have the resources that they need to live their lives. So I think -- We just heard he's not going to make good on them -- He's always believed in responsible governing, in the importance of paying for what you spend. You heard him say throughout the course of this entire summer, we are in a crisis moment in this country, this is a time to meet that moment, to put forward big ideas, to put forward ideas that are going to ensure that when we come out of this crisis that we're not going back to the old normal, but we're moving forward to a better, more equitable economy. Working people are dealt into the deal and where everybody has an opportunity to be at the table. He's put in place concrete, specific plans. Which I would encourage anyone watching to go to joebiden.com to take a look at them. So he's not going to scale them back as president? He is not. If he is the president, he's going to work to bring along support to get those plans done and move our country forward because he believes that's the right way to build back better. Kate Bedingfield, thank you for your time. Thanks for having me.

