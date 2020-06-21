Transcript for 'I do wish Bolton would’ve come into the House and testified,': Scott

Thomas. Joining me now exclusively is senator Tim Scott. He's leading the senate Republican effort on police reform. I want to begin, senator Scott, with the news about the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey do you have any concerns about at least the appearance here with the attorney general firing somebody who was overseeing an investigation into the president's personal lawyer? I don't honestly. I think president trump actually hired Mr. Berman and he fired Mr. Berman. Everyone at the doj works at the pleasure of the president. That's number one. Number two, there's no indication that whatever is being investigated will not continue to move on. Will you track and see? Right now his deputy is taking over, Audrey Strauss. There's no guarantee she wouldn't be replaced. How important to you is it that shows investigations continue without any interference from Washington? I don't know that anyone has any evidence in what's in those investigations. As far as I can tell there's no indication that those investigations would stop. I would say that Jay Clayton the person who has been confirmed by the senate as the FCC head is in line to take over that position. He's a straight shooter. He's black and white. It will be hard for him not to move on any credible evidence in any situation or in any case. This comes as John Bolton has made some extraordinary allegations against the I know you know John Bolton he is certainly not a member of the deep state. He's not a liberal Democrat. What do you make of his rather serious allegations against the president? I do wish that Mr. Bolton would have come into the house under oath and testified. One of the things about making allegations in a book for $29.95, certainly going to be a best seller, but the problem is you're not putting yourself in the position to be cross examined. Under oath he would have had an opportunity to answer questions and not just make assertions. It would have been good for him to come to the house, answer questions under oath and be cross examined so we would have more information about fact patterns. So far it looks like he monetized it more than provided a fact pattern. On much of that the Democrats would probably agree with you, although the president didn't want him to testify in the house. The president in response to this has called Bolton a wacko, a sick puppy, a disgruntled boring fool who only wants to go to war. He said John Kelly was way over his head. Called his former secretary of defense Jim Mattis, the world's most overrated general. His secretary of state dumb as a rock. Jeff sessions not mentally qualified. These are some of the most important positions in government. Secretary of state, defense, national security adviser, chief of staff. What does it say about president trump that he appointed such people as that to those positions? It says the president's love language is not words of encouragement. That's what I get out of those sequence of events and comments. May be a slight understatement. Let's move on to your bill, the justice act, which you unveiled this week. I was struck when you unveiled it. You talked about your own personal experience. We know you had been stopped by a capitol policeman coming into the capitol as a United States senator. You said you were recently pulled over for what you described as driving while black. What in your bill will address that type of action? Will anything address that? Certainly there's in our bill a lot of accountability. Not only do we provide resources for more training, we provide oversight and accountability so we can get to the root of the the only way to get to the root of the problem is to have information collected by the FBI. Only 40% of offices report their information. For us to see the patterns in law enforcement that may be problematic we need all the information. That's how we lead in the direction of how to target our grants to get the outcomes we want. Very important part of our legislation. I was struck by one place that praised your bill, the root which is an African-American liberal online magazine said the GOP bill is more likely to stop cops from killing black people. They go on to say the bill would enforce its provision by reducing federal grant money and is available to state and local law enforcement agencies. Scott wants to prevent departments who don't comply to receive these funds. The article goes on to say it sounds a lot like defund police. Jonathan, I guess that's a question? God bless "The root." It's nice to have them on my side every blue moon. I'm not sure I agree with their conclusions. It's important for us to use the resources we give to law enforcement to compel them in the direction we think is in the best interest of the nation, the communities they serve and frankly of the officers themselves. We try to bridge that gap. One of the areas he's probably referring to is the importance of body cameras. Five years ago I started this journey after the Walter Scott shooting in North Charleston. A man was shot in the back five times and there was a false police report that brought us to the conclusion that was inconsistent with reality period. Had we had the type of resources in place, I think we could prevent more of these deaths and certainly have enhanced penalties for falsifying police reports. That's not in the house bill. It's only exclusively in our the false police report has an enhanced penalty on top of the serious bodily injury or death that leads to prosecution. It's important for us to bring more emphasis on character driven law enforcement. If we miss that, we miss the entire boat. I guess their point is if the police departments don't do what you're asking, they will lose access to federal funds. There would be an element of withholding funding here? Well, very important aspect of our bill, as well as the house bill, this is where 70% of it overlaps. The importance is that if the police -- an example, we all want to ban chokeholds. The house and senate knows you can't ban local use of chokeholds or state use of chokeholds except by removing federal grants that come into play. By removing federal grants you make those departments change their policy in the direction of satisfying what we all know and frankly in South Carolina very few, if any, departments still have a chokehold. That we know is an unnecessary tactic except for saving the life of the officer. We use the resources in an effective way. We believe you need more resources, not less resources, if you want officers to be trained effectively, you have to give them the tools, training, to get there. That requires more resources. If you want more information on the federal level, that requires more resources for record keeping and for data collection. The house bill says the exact same thing. We're in a position that says, in order to get the law enforcement agencies to improve their data collection, to improve their training, to improve the de-escalation of situations and the duty to intervene we use resources from the federal level to compel or coerce local behavior. It's the exact same thing the house does because the U.S. Constitution doesn't allow the federal government to take over local police departments. Right. This is local police. Let me ask you before you go about Mary Elizabeth Taylor who was the former assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, somebody you supported getting that position. She has resigned. In her letter of resignation she writes the president's comments and actions surrounding racial injustice in black Americans cut against my core values and convictions. I must follow the dictates of my conscious and resign. I want to ask you to comment on her resignation. I know she's somebody you supported. When you heard some of what the president has done just over the past couple weeks, invoking the words of segregationists, taking credit for making -- for juneteenth becoming something that people know about, when you hear his words and see what he has done, have you ever felt that his actions cut sharply against your core values and convictions? I certainly have spoken out about the charlottesville situation. He and I sat down after that. That's how we got opportunity Zones. I spoke about the comments about the squad in Baltimore. The president has said things I found offensive. I spoken out against those things publicly. I also called him to have constructive conversations. Here's what I would say. I think Mary Elizabeth is a wonderful person, brilliant. She has an incredibly bright future. She's following her convictions. I believe my convictions have allowed me to work with the president on opportunity Zones, on the highest funding for hbcus, on permanent funding for those schools. I've been able to work with the president on the executive order so we can make sure more folks who are suspects get to go home if they were not stopped under appropriate manners and go to jail if necessary. We were able to sit with the families of victims of police brutality and have a serious and civil conversation where the families left and they said themselves they were heard by this president. I'm not sure what their expectation was coming in. I know what their expectations were going out. Frankly, whether it's dick Durbin with his use of token versus other comments made by the president, there are plenty of blame of race on both sides that we need to be more sensitive on the issue of race in this nation. In order for us to make progress it's insincere or at least not authentic to suggest that one side has a bigger problem than the other, especially if you look at the 1994 crime bill that Cory booker said this locked up a disproportionate share of African-Americans and then he worked with president to get the first step taken care of. Both sides of the aisle should be working for a more harmonious union called the great united States of America. Thank you, senator Scott. Appreciate you joining us. Thank you, Jon. Coming up an exclusive new

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.