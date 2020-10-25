Chris Christie and Rahm Emanuel discuss the election homestretch

More
Powerhouse Players Gov. Chris Christie and Mayor Rahm Emanuel discuss the final weeks of the 2020 election on "This Week."
9:21 | 10/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chris Christie and Rahm Emanuel discuss the election homestretch

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:21","description":"Powerhouse Players Gov. Chris Christie and Mayor Rahm Emanuel discuss the final weeks of the 2020 election on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"73818145","title":"Chris Christie and Rahm Emanuel discuss the election homestretch","url":"/ThisWeek/video/chris-christie-rahm-emanuel-discuss-election-homestretch-73818145"}