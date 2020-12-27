Transcript for 'We're very concerned' about a holiday COVID-19 surge: Surgeon general

I would think you would need somewhere between 70, 75, maybe 80% of the population vaccinated. If we get that, we would develop an umbrella of immunity that would protect even the vulnerables who have not been vaccinated or those in which the vaccine has not been effective. You can get that kind of immunity with that percentage of people. Dr. Fauci on how much of the American population needs immunity to the coronavirus for life to return to normal. Let's bring in surgeon general Dr. Jerome Adams. Dr. Adams, I wanted to ask you, among other public health officials, have been urging people to stay home for the holidays, to forego large family gatherings. We've seen a lot of people traveling. TSA says that 7 million people were screened in the week leading up to Christmas. Are you concerned we're going to see another post-holiday surge? We're very concerned. We always see a little bit of a bump afterays and sometimes a large bump. What the important thing for people tdederstand is, even if you travelled, doesn't mean you throw your hands up in the air and say oh well. There are measures you can take. The CDC recommends three to five days after travel or after you've been around people without a mask on you get that means if you were exposed to asymptomatic spread, we can find out and limit your ability to spread to others. You should definitely stay away from vulnerable people, your grandmother, your aunt, over the next 14 days if you travelled so you don't give them coronavirus from your holiday gathering. The CDC is requiring a negative test for any travellers coming from the uk. Officials have been downplaying the threat of these new strains that we are seeing, these variations in the uk. You had said earlier this week that a mutation doesn't mean the virus is mdadangerous or more deadly. Dr. Fauci said these variations may already be here in the United States. Why this new step? Why this new restriction? Important for people to know we're layering protection on top of protection on top of protection. No individual protection is going to be 100%. A lot of Americans don't know back in March through the presidential 212-frity we restricted the ability for people to come to the united States from the uk and travel is down 90% even preknowledge about this new variant from the uk. We had severe travel restrictions from the uk. Testing within 72 hours isn't 100%, it's not perfect, but it further decreases the number of people coming in. Then we recommend from the CDC once you get here, you still isolate for seven days if you had a negative test or for longer than that if you don't get a test, 10 to 14 days. Those things layered together will decrease our exposure to a new variant. Here's what the American people need to know, mitigation works. The science shows it works. If you're worried about a new variant, it's thath more important we follow the four Ws. Wear a mask, wash your friends, watch your distance and wait on gatherings especially with one last holiday coming up new year's. We need to be very careful. You said you understand the skepticism from many African-Americans about the vaccine. Given the history of medical racism in this country. You of course got vaccinated on camera to send a message. What needs to be done to convince people, including those most vulnerable, that the vaccine is effective and necessary? We need to continue to acknowledge what's happened in the past. I have talked about tuskegee. There is real issues going on today when you look at 700 women dying of pregnancy-related complications, most of them black and brown. When you look at covid, hypertension and cancer disparities, we need to show people what we're doing to improve on these measures. That'ss surgeon general health equity was part of everything I did. Then we need to engage with trusted influencers. We need to make sure pastors, imans and rabbis, they all need the facts to spread it to their congregants. We need to walk the talk. That's why I got vaccinated on live TV. I want people to know as a scientist, as a doctor, I looked at the data. I know the protections in place. I know an African-American female helped develop this vaccine and Tony Fauci and I made sure the trials were immersed with diverse participants. I got vaccinated because I trust it. It's how we end this pandemic. Before you go, I want to ask yoabout -- you had these warnings urging people small gatherings, forego the traditional holiday large gatherings. Then we saw vice president pence on Tuesday go to Florida. I have a picture of this rally he addressed. Packed. People no social distancing, not a lot of masks. Doesn't this hurt your effort to model good behavior and urge people to act responsibly? Why is it vice president doing something like this? Well, I can only speak for me and what I consistently say is we need to understand how this virus spreads. It spreads person to person when we're close together and especially if we're not wearing masks. We need to do everything we can to protect ourselves from the S. We have vaccines. Hope is here. It's not on the way. It's here. We're quickly getting people vaccinated. Get the facts about vaccines from a trusted resource so you can get the vaccine when your time comes. That's how we end this pandemic. We need to remain vigilant now. Wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, wait on those gatherings so we can get across the finish line. That's how we beat this virus. I feel confident we have the tools. We just need the will to utilize the tools effectively so everyone gets across the finish line. Dr. Adams, thank you very much for joining us. Happy new year.

