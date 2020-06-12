Transcript for Going to 'defer to the FDA career scientists' on COVID-19 vaccine: HHS secretary

Thank you for joining us this morning. See that sign behind you that says wear a mask. Should president trump be saying what Joe Biden was saying this week? Every American should wear a mask right now? George, we have been saying since the middle of April when we did the reopening of the American economy, wear your face coverings. Wash your hands, watch your distan, and I've got the message behind me. Everyone's together on this. The data supports this. If you are apart, and you're both wearing a mask, you can reduce it by 70% protecting you and the other person. We heard Dr. Redfield say this week we're heading for what could be the worst public health crisis in American history. Some forecasts show more than 500,000 deaths by late spring. What should Americans be braced for? George, we're quite concerned about where the disease is spreading as well as the Thanksgiving spread of disease, ane worried about people and the behaviors coming up with Christmas. We want to make sure everyone's loved ones are there next Christmas, especially when we have so much hope of vaccines. We're on a forward footing, George. We have complete visibility into our hospital capacity. We're making sure they've got supplies and staffing and regulatory flexibility to keep the highest priority patients in the hospitals and others be serviced at home. Make sure the therapeutics we've got are used by S most effectively to keep people out of the hospital so we increase our capacity. You're seeing some new stay-at-home orders taking hold in the state of California right now. Should other states and localities be following that lead? So George, what we say is all interventions need to be science and evidence-based and WHA we know? We know that flying on an airplane, we know going to work, we know universities K through 12 schools, these aren't major vectors of disease transmission. We're seeing it from multi-therings, large crowds, in parties and bars, and this is where this needs to take place. We're building public support. People are tired here and in Europe. They're walking away from the interventions because they're fatigued by it, and that's why the core message is wear that face covering and keep social distance. That's what's going to get us through this, and the reason is we have these vaccines coming, and so there's so much hope ahead, and we want to make sure everybody gets the benefit of it. You talked about overcrowded restaurants and bars and the secretary of state Mike and vice president Mike pence, the white house and president trump having huge holiday parties, all the way up to 900 people. Our advice remains the same in any context. Wash your hands, watch your distance, and be careful of indoor settings. My advice to any setting that's indoors and keep your guard up. Don't let your guard down. Just because you know people is not a reason to take that mask down. Be careful. The best thing is distance, and so certainly limiting the number of people in gatherings can be important. Have you advised the white house of that and secretary of state? Our advice is the same for every setting. That is maintain social distance, and the data is clear. The fda is meeting to talk about the vaccine. Any reason to believe the vaccine will not receive emergency use approval? I'm very clear. I'll defer to the fda scientists on this, and protect the security of that decision making. I have no reason why this would be in any way off track. If things are on track, I believe we could see fda authorization within days, but it's going to go according to R gold standard processes. I appreciate why you would stay out of that. When should most Americans expect they'll be able to get this vaccine? You know, George, it's going to be Progressive. We'll focus on those most vulnerable and on the front lines of treating people with covid with the initial 40 million doses in the next month, and then we're going to progressively add more and more people, so be thinking in the February, March time frame that you are going to see more general vaccination and by the second quarter of next year, we'll have enough vaccine for every amerhat wants it, but more and more people are just going to keep progressively getting vaccinated week by week as the P rolls off the line, and as we hope to add, astrazeneca, and additional vaccines into the January and February time frame, George. How about this next phase? Where do you come down on this? There seems to be tension between having essential workers get the next tranche of the vaccine, and where do you come down on that? We have the advisory committee give us their recommendations on that next tranche of people. I'm very concerned about the vulnerable personally. I'm very concerned about the elderly. I'm very concerned about ethnic and racial minority groups that have suffered at such a disproportionate impact in terms of the burden of this disease. I want to get the best advice in here as possible before we make recommendations of our governors. The governors make the call at the end of the day on whom they will prioritize. Dr. Redfield said this week that as a nation, we were severely underprepared for the pandemic. As you approach the end of the trump administration, any more thoughts on what could have been done, or any regrets? This was an unprecedented pandemic. We had done to prepare for influenza. I led that in the bush administration, but this coronavirus brought many new we've learned a lot about how to improve our testing system and stockpile. We have complete visibility into our hospital systems, and we have "Operation warp speed" that's allowed us to bring vaccines within ten months of the pandemic hitting our shores. We have been learning through this unprecedented -- unprecedented pandemic and tried to improve every step of the way. Secretary Azar, thank you for your time this morning. Thank you, George.

