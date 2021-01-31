Dems don't have 'a very good chance' to win Ohio Senate race: Nate Silver

More
538's Nate Silver on if he buys that Democrats have a chance to win the open 2022 Ohio Senate race.
2:13 | 01/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dems don't have 'a very good chance' to win Ohio Senate race: Nate Silver

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:13","description":"538's Nate Silver on if he buys that Democrats have a chance to win the open 2022 Ohio Senate race.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"75596522","title":"Dems don't have 'a very good chance' to win Ohio Senate race: Nate Silver","url":"/ThisWeek/video/dems-good-chance-win-ohio-senate-race-nate-75596522"}