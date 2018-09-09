George Papadopoulos and wife react to sentencing

More
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and his wife, Simona, join "This Week" for his first interview since being sentenced in the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
4:47 | 09/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for George Papadopoulos and wife react to sentencing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57706738,"title":"George Papadopoulos and wife react to sentencing","duration":"4:47","description":"Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and his wife, Simona, join \"This Week\" for his first interview since being sentenced in the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/george-papadopoulos-wife-react-sentencing-57706738","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.