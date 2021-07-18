Transcript for 1-on-1 with Hilda Solis

Let's take all of this to Hilda so Leach chair of Los Angeles county board of supervisors. Good morning thanks for joining us. A little over a month ago you stood in front of a sign with governor Gavin Newsom that said California roars and and Asian lifted nearly all Covert restrictions even though there were already warnings about the highly contagious delta variant. Should you have taken that warning more seriously. You know. When we look back in the last seven days obviously a whole lot has changed and I can tell you that the very Ed is very transmissible substantially. And at the time when almost a month ago when all this was was declared that we were opening up. The numbers weren't that high but now obviously is you've reported and other. News organizations we can see that in the last few days we're up to almost 19100. Cases and over 460. Individuals that are now in our icu. Units this is very disturbing and of course as responsible. Elected officials we have to do something in in this case the county has the ability to do that through our health. I'll order through our health officer and eyes and I would just say that I don't I'm not pleased that we have to go. Back to using. The mask in this matter but nonetheless it's gonna save lives and right now that to me is what's most important. Eddie getting more people to understand that they have to get vaccinated. And as you know the CDC Guidant says that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask. The you're making even the 52%. Of your citizens who are vaccinated. Now where mask why should they in effect be punished for an outbreak that is overwhelmingly. Hitting only those who have. Chosen not to get a shot. I wouldn't say that it's not punishment it's prevention we still have four million people out of ten million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people and we're seeing that this transmission is so highly contagious that it will cost. War in in along what if we have to see our hospitals being impacted our icu units as well as our health care workers. I just want to caution people that we still have many youngsters. Under the age of twelve who are not eligible to get vaccinated so we as responsible adults should be taking a proactive approach to making sure that we mask up. And it we also get vaccinated as soon as possible. But we're we are lessening the hardship to get vaccinated we are going with boots on the ground. Two parks. To swimming pools to swat needs to anywhere you can think of where we are encouraging people to get vaccinated and especially let's go back to back an African American communities Inco and quick. If you can't last question enforcement is always an issue but the Los Angeles sheriff's department. Released a statement saying they will not enforce mask wearing arguing. The order contradicts CDC guidelines saw how do you plan on enforcing this mask mandate. Aren't up public Health Department is typically. The individuals that go out and do inspections so. I don't see where the sheriff really have to. Come in and and no way in in the matter. That he might have thought and besides he's just saying that he is he's going to allow people to do what they need to do I'm not. Concerned about that I think the public overall is Smart enough to understand. Oh what is being said in an how to protect themselves okay thanks so much for joining us this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.