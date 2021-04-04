'Should (not) honor ... those who fought for slavery and treason': West Point prof.

More
Martha Raddatz takes a closer look at the military's renaming of bases named for Confederate generals.
6:08 | 04/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Should (not) honor ... those who fought for slavery and treason': West Point prof.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:08","description":"Martha Raddatz takes a closer look at the military's renaming of bases named for Confederate generals.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"76866412","title":"'Should (not) honor ... those who fought for slavery and treason': West Point prof.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/honor-fought-slavery-treason-west-point-prof-76866412"}