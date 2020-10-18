Transcript for 'I'm seeing more enthusiasm than I saw in 2016': RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel

of this elephant as we go into a new presidency in a few short months. Madame speaker, thank you for your time this morning. We're joined now by robin Mcdaniel. Thank you for joining us. I know you have been battling covid. How have you been feeling? Feeling great. I was sick. I have asthma. I was on a steroid. I came out of it quickly, on the campaign trail and feeling great. Governor Christie is coming up on the program as well. He also battled covid. He came out thinking he was wrong not to wear a mask in the white house. What lesson have you taken away from all of this? I think it is incredibly contagious. I think people are getting sick and they don't nowhere. I think the president, with what he has done with the warp speed vaccines, the testings, they will get us out of the pandemic and the president taking the swift action early on is putting us in a better place to fight the virus. You saw the president's rally last night. You just heard speaker Pelosi, should the president talk about governor Whitmer like that. Should they chant "Lock her up" when she is facing threats like this? The president and his FBI foiled this plot. I think governor Whitmer is inappropriate to try to lay blame at the president. These were sick individuals. We're glad she is safe and her steam safe. Again let's not -- He is saying lock them all up. Because of her locking down our state. My kids aren't in school. She locked us down. Open it up. Let's not take the rhetoric further. Let's not continue to extrapolate things not being said. What people are saying in Michigan, please let us open up, let our kids go back to school. That's what they're talking about. She is taking it way too far once again. And the president foiled this plot with his FBI. Thank goodness the FBI did foil the plot, absolutely. One of the things that the governor's staff pointed out is that every time the president speaks like this the threats like this go up on social media. Democrats attack us, too, and threats go to us, too. Governor Whitmer, we want her to be safe and healthy, and when the people of Michigan are saying open up our stay, they're saying it from an impassioned place. The kids education is failing right now. Figure it out. There is a state responsibility. She is on the Sunday shows all of the time. Come back to Michigan and fix it for the families suffering under your lockdown. The president getting into it with senator Ben sasse. Here is a phone call he had this week. It's not just that he fails our allies, he fails leadership. The way he treats women, spends like a drunken sailor. I criticized president Obama for that kind of spending and I mock president trump as well. He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors. His family treated the presidency like a business opportunity. He flirted with white supremacists. The president responded with a couple tweets taking on the senator. Senator sasse should be next, perhaps the Republicans should find a new and more viable candidate. Do you think the Republicans should find a new senate candidate in Nebraska. First I will say that everything that Ben sasse said in that reporting does not resemble the president that lead our country out of this pandemic. He lead us to a great economy before this. He has created 11.4 million jobs. As the second woman to chair the RNC, let me tell you about his respect for rim. And he has unprecedented approval with the Republican party. Ben has been there for a long time. It's not surprising it's the only time he gets news when he criticizes the president. But the party, the energy we're seeing, the rallies, it is unprecedented in terms of the support he is receiving from Republicans across the country. The president is laying out that maybe Republicans should find a new candidate. Should there be a new candidate in Nebraska? There's not going to be a new candidate, but the president is not pleased to see our candidate attacking him and I don't blame him for saying that. He also took on Susan Collins in a tweet on Friday. Suggesting that she is not worth the work. Is Susan Collins worth the work? I want all Republicans to win. I want the Republican majority. I want to reelect the president and keep the house. You have a candidate on the democratic side right now, Joe Biden who on your town hall, and continually question after question about whether or not he will up end the third branch of government and burn down our checks and balances is saying I'll tell you what I'm going to do after the election. We need the senate, we need the presidency, and we need the house. You a presidential candidate that refuses to be honest with the American people even in your town hall. I did push him on that and he said after a couple questions that it would be before the election. He keeps getting a free pass. It is the judicial branch of government. Staffing the supreme court will change our country forever. I asked him several questions on it. I want every senator elected, every president elected, I would love Joe bide ton get a tough question that he actually has to answer. He did answer it on Thursday. As RNC chair are you concerned that the president is in an open warfare with his own senators? I think this president is fighting for the American people every day. I'm not worried about Washington beltway politics. This is a president that went out and said there are forgotten men and women in this country that do not have a voice in Washington. He made trade deals, he put great judges on the supreme court, and across the judiciary. He did phenomenal work for the American people. He wasn't there for the Washington elite. And again you a candidate that did not answer your question in that town hall. Doesn't that concern you? That he is saying I will fundamentally change the third branch of government and the American people only deserve to know that after the election. Again, he said it before, but now you have several senate Republicans concerned that Joe Biden will win. You have seen the comments from Susan Collins from and Ben sasse. Are you starting to see Republican senators running on a separate track from president trump? I'm not. I think all of them have been running similar races along. Here is what I will tell you. I'm seeing more enthusiasm than I saw in 2016. I study the data every day. We know that our voters will turn out on election day. They don't trust the mail in balloting as much. They're getting out in the early vote states. We want them to get out and turn in their votes. But we're seeing a huge energy and we're seeing really great numbers coming out for the president. And this is a race. And any Republican that doesn't recognize that running with the president is going to help them is hurting themselves in the long run. Finally your uncle, Mitt Romney, called out the president for refusing to condemn qanon. I knew you would ask me that question. It's something the voters are not even thinking about. It's a fringe group. They're not part of the party. The president said you know what, I don't know anything about this group. Of course you will ask me about that because it has absolutely nothing to do with this election. Do you condemn it? Antifa is burning down cities right now. I just told you, dismiss them out of hand. This is crazy, George. The American people are worried about the stimulus package, checks going to people that are concerned, and she says I'm going to look at the fine print and look at this one word. Playing political gamesmanship with their lives. You have a series of senate Republicans saying the package is too large. You have a series of senate Republicans saying the package is too large. There is no package yet. Nancy Pelosi has been holding it up for months. The president said get help to the American people. She says not unless we get ballot harvesting in there and all of the thing that's have nothing to do with getting immediate help to struggling Americans right now. This is all on Nancy Pelosi right now all day every day. She is hurting the American people and it is shameful that she is doing this in a time of pandemic. That is what people are worried their jobs, their economy, and they're the best to do it. Thank you so much. Coming up, Nate silver is up next, analyzing a surge in early voting.

