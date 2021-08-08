Transcript for 'We can see the impacts of climate change playing out now in real time': Michael Mann

It's triggering the season in terms of fighting the fires. Every year it gets more and more it shows you the effect global warming is having. The world is radically changing. Climate change is real. You may not believe in science. You have to believe your own damn eyes. Look around. Climate change is here. It's real. It's like a hammer hitting us in the head and we have to take action. West coast governors speaking about the deadly wildfires tearing across the region. Brought on by record heat waves, severe droughts and forest conditions, all exacerbated by climate change. Wildfires also rage across Greece, Turkey and Russia. Forcing thousands to flee. Here to discuss Michael Mann, director of the Earth systems science at Penn state and Kristina Dahl, senior climate scientist of the union of concerned scientists. Dr. Dahl, talk about the connection between the extreme weather, the wildfires here and around the world and climate change. Sure. Around the world what we're seeing is that very hot conditions tend to worsen any drought conditions that places might be experiencing. You end up with severe drought, coupled with the drying out of vegetation. That vegetation becomes fuel for fires to burn. We're seeing places like the western U.S. Become a tinder box, ready to burn with any spark. Dr. Mann, as we look around the world and see this raging, not just in the west, but in Greece and Turkey, we know there are skeptics out there saying you can't tie this to climate change. You can't tie any single event to climate change. What do you say to that? There's a report coming out on the intergovernmental panel on climate change. This time the report connects the dots. The signal has emerged from the noise. We can see the impacts of climate change playing out in real time on our television screens and in our newspaper headlines. Dangerous climate change has arrived. It's a question of how bad we're willing to let it get. So the question is, what do we do about it right now? Dr. Dahl, you go first. Right now in the immediate timeframe the focus really needs to be on preserving homes and lives, particularly of the firefighters who are out there battling these blazes 24 hours a day. Looking into the future we know that with continued global warming, these fires are only going to get worse. The air quality deterioration that people across the U.S. Are experiencing is only going to get worse. We desperately need to be to focusing on weaning ourselves off of fossil fuels so we limit future warming. At the same time we need to be building up the individual and community level wildfire resilience so, when these fires do happen, people's lives and homes and communities aren't reduced to ashes. Dr. Mann, is it too late? No. I mean, that's the good news. The bad news is dangerous climate change has arrived. The good news is we can prevent it from getting worse. If we bring our carbon emissions down to zero, the planet stops warming up. There's a pledge on the part of the Biden administration to cut our emissions by a factor of two within the next decade. If we do that, and other countries do that, we can prevent the planet from warming to a catastrophic level. President Biden targeting all cars sold in the U.S. As electric by 2030. Some climate groups said this doesn't go far enough. What kind of difference will it make? Look, these sorts of measures are critical. We need to be doing everything we can as fast as we can. If we can accomplish the goals that the Biden administration has set out, that's great. We need to be encouraging countries around the world to do the same. The U.S. Can be a leader here instead of a follower in things like increasing emissions standards for vehicles and increasing renewable energy. The faster we move, the better off we'll be. Dr. Mann, how does the united States convince other countries to also go along? We were an outlier during the trump administration. What more can president Biden do to get the world to coalesce around this issue? It's about leadership. Look, there has been a restoration of leadership here on the part of the united States. The Biden administration has made a bold pledge to cut emissions in half within the next decade and other countries are coming to the table. We've re-engaged China and they've agreed to prioritize action on climate. Changing leadership in the United States changes the picture worldwide. So there's reason for cautious optimism. Later this year when the leaders of the world meet in Glasgow at the climate conference, there's reason to believe we'll get the commitments necessary to get us on a path that limits warming below catastrophic efforts. Let's hope we can get there. Dr. Mann, Dr. Dahl, thank you for your time. We'll look forward to the report from the U.N. Tomorrow. That is all for us today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.