-
Now Playing: Former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s book will be published on Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Federal judge says John Bolton can publish his book
-
Now Playing: Do you buy that Trump can ride a midwest path to victory in 2020?
-
Now Playing: Not a 'state secret that the president wanted Berman out of that job': Pierre Thomas
-
Now Playing: Berman could shed light on the pattern of 'chaos crisis and corruption': Jeffries
-
Now Playing: 'I do wish Bolton would’ve come into the House and testified,': Scott
-
Now Playing: SDNY Attorney Geoffrey Berman steps down after showdown with the White House
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks at convention center with empty seats at Tulsa rally
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma state representative believes Biden will put 'people before politics'
-
Now Playing: Black activist says Trump is pushing the country into further violence
-
Now Playing: President Trump calls GOP the party of law and order
-
Now Playing: President Trump kicks off Tulsa rally
-
Now Playing: Trump restarts campaign with rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: Trump rally comes against backdrop of racial protests
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma state legislator reacts to Trump rally
-
Now Playing: President Trump holds campaign rally in Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: Trump has no plans to wear mask at massive rally
-
Now Playing: Trump fires top prosecutor