In new interview clip, Bolton says he could see 'evidence' of obstruction

More
ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz discusses her interview with former national security adviser John Bolton and shares a new clip from the interview on "This Week."
3:59 | 06/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for In new interview clip, Bolton says he could see 'evidence' of obstruction

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:59","description":"ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz discusses her interview with former national security adviser John Bolton and shares a new clip from the interview on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"71372314","title":"In new interview clip, Bolton says he could see 'evidence' of obstruction","url":"/ThisWeek/video/interview-clip-bolton-evidence-obstruction-71372314"}