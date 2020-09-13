Transcript for 'Joe Biden (should) be a little bit concerned' about Hispanic voters: Nate Silver

has done with the latinx community? I think the Latin vote is a bit split. I think they're a bit like me, they're like, Joe Biden isn't trump, but he's also, like, you know, we're not super up in arms for him. I feel like these last four years have been really tough for the Latin community. We're looking to send a message when it comes to November. We want to make sure that the Latino voices are heard. Martha Raddatz hears from Latino voters on the presidential. Four years ago president trump won 28% of that vote and president trump is holding his own with Latinos in the battlegrounds of Florida, Arizona and Nevada. We asked Nate silver to analyze what that means for this race. So there's some data showing trump performing better with hispanic voters than in 2016. This isn't just a recent phenomena. A recent marist college poll of found trump ahead 50% to 46% and back in June, trump getting around 33% of the hispanic vote in national polls. That's an improvement from 23 23% at the end of 2016. Trump does well with working class white voters, a lot of working class hispanic Americans, too, maybe there's something there. Let me introduce a couple of important cautions as well. One, hispanics aren't a monolithic group. Cuban Americans in Florida tend to be more conservative. Two, measuring hispanic voting intentions comes with a high margin of error, a typical 800-person national poll might interview around 100 hispanic voters, that's associated with a margin of error of 10 points. They also have some underestimated Democrats, like Arizona and Nevada and California. So it's reasonable to ask whether polls are getting a representative sample of hispanic voters. Trust the polls. I'm going to buy this one. Bottom line, this is a reason for Joe Biden to be a little bit concerned.

