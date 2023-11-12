Jonathan Karl interviews Rep. Mike Lawler & Rep. Jared Moscowitz

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl interviews Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Rep. Jared Moscowitz, R-Fla., on “This Week.”

November 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live