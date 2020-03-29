Transcript for Kudlow says one-third of the whole economy covered by new assistance package

Let's dig into that $2 trillion stimulus bill that the president signed with president's top economic adviser, Mr. Kudlow, you heard that plea from a single mom to make sure everyone's okay. What da you say to her and to other Americans to reassure them they're going to be okay? The biggest assistance package in history, Martha, I hope she does well. Lot of people you talked to have a sense of optimism. I love that, we have to fight together to get through the effects of the virus in economic terms. Safety comes first. We're doing the best we can. We got a $6.2 trillion assistance package and just some of the quick factoids, we're basically going to be providing significant assistance to a 175 million people -- 175 million people. Roughly, $600 billion is allocated to that. And to the small business which will go up next week, there's another 350 billion, and when you count the payroll tax holiday you'll be moving toward 500 billion or 600 billion. We're trying to keep folks working and have enough assistance to get through daily, family needs. With the kids. Some may be home. We'll cover their sick pay leave and we're also protecting payrolls, all the loans and loan guarantees will be made and then forgivable provided that small business people hang on to their payroll. So it may not be perfect but I think it's going to give tremendous amount of resources to get us through what we still believe is going to be a question of weeks and months, hopefully weeks, but we think we can get through this period. We know about those eye-popping numbers this, $2 trillion stimulus package, with checks going out to millions and millions of Americans as you say, but will that be enough given those soaring unemployment numbers, more than 3 million people? Well, I think it will be enough, you know the whole package when you take the $2.2 trillion of direct federal assistance, which, by the way, goes to states and goes to hospitals and goes to medical equipment, you know you're really talking about one-third of gdp, one-third of the whole economy is being covered by this package. That's really quite remarkable. It's the largest mainstream financial assistance package in the history of the united States. It's hard to know if we can get everything -- help everybody but I think, I'm an optimist, I think the sheer resources we're putting in, whatever it takes, we're using every federal power lever possible to help folks. It's going right into the middle, lower middle class people. By the way, Martha, other things -- student loans, payment on student loans are going to be deferred for several months. As I said -- Mr. Kudlow, you say weeks not months, but how you can be sure that this economic tragedy won't be long term? Getting those businesses reopened we have heard it from them, with changes necessary to ensure people stay healthy will take time, coffee shops won't look the way they did before, theaters, what is it waiting for unemployed people on the other side of this -- I don't see how it can be just weeks? Well, listen, I say that weeks, it could be four weeks, it could be eight weeks, I say that hopefully and I say that prayerfully, that's what the some of science experts are telling us. But let me just say this, you can't have a good job unless you have a healthy business. And what we've tried to do is to provide tremendous, tremendous assistance to the individual men and women and therefore on the other side, tremendous assistance to the small businesses for which they work, we're trying to balance this out, and I think that's really the first time this kind of package has ever been put forward. I can't guarantee it. I can't wave the magic wand. I wish I could. I spent all my career being an optimist and trying to promote economic growth, this virus nobody expected this thing to come down as far and hard and widespread as it did -- Mr. Kudlow, including you, it was just a month ago you told CNBC you thought the virus was contained in the country even though doctors were warnings otherwise, you also downplayed the threat of a long-lasting economic tragedy, you have since said that was based on facts at the time, why should people trust you this morning with your predictions? I'm as good as the facts are. At the time I made that statement the facts were contained. The president had just put the travel restrictions on China and a lot of people agreed with me at the time, lot of people felt the flu was worse than this virus. But as soon as the facts changed we changed our whole posture and our whole strategy, we've gone full boar, no package like this has ever passed congress before. And look, as the president has said, we'll do more if need be, we'll try to get this done now. How quickly can you get those checks out? Couple of weeks. Given the infrastructure, that much money, that number of checks? The direct checks will come out probably in two weeks, I believe, secretary mnuchin is saying. The loans to the small businesses will be ready for processing this coming week, okay, this coming Friday. So we'll have rapid speed, much faster than has been done in the past with these things. And so we'll get it into people's hands right away. Don't forget, also, please, regarding things like rent payments or rental home loans, all that, evictions let me add that, all that will be put on hold. There will be no evictions during this period. Principal and interest on loans, if they're federal loans, C be suspended. There's a moratorium on student loans. We tried to cover every single bass as we realized the scope and spread of this thing. Mr. Kudlow -- And by the way, we have provided temporary emergency financing from the treasury department to unlock massive, massive resources from the federal reserve that resources will help stabilize financial markets. Will also stabilize credit card payments, student loan payments. Mon money market funds. Mr. Kudlow, even in the most optimistic scenarios, how can you spend that kind of money and not raise taxes? Well, we're not raising taxes, we're cutting taxes right now. The whole package is direct assistance on the spending side. 180 -- 175 million, Martha, will get tax rebates and massive amounts of small business, probably half of the companies in the U.S. Are going to get rebates or deferred payroll tax holidays and we'll cover their expenses and we will forgive the loans as long as they keep the payroll going. We tried to hit both sides. We're helping the individuals and we're helping the small businesses. Those are the major components of the American economy. I hope the machinery works. Secretary mnuchin is working hard. Our national economic council is working hard. I'll have to stop you there, Mr. Kudlow, I know you're all working hard and we really appreciate you appearing this morning on the program. Thank you. Thanks very much. Let's get some analysis now from ABC chief business economic correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, first, your reaction to what you just heard from Larry kudlow? Well, Martha, first of all, I think the key question is, how long does this last? And what does the world look like on the other side? Larry kudlow talked about that $2.2 million stimulus, eye-popping number, that stimulus is frankly to plug a gigantic hole the zero dollars coming into most American businesses right now, the zero dollars in the pockets of more than 3 million Americans who were laid off last week, so when you think about these stimulus programs, plus the $4 trillion backstop from the federal reserve, it's to

