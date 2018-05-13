Matthew Dowd: Comments on Sen. McCain 'a reflection of culture' in White House

More
On the "This Week" Powerhouse Roundtable, ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd discusses harsh comments made by a White House aide about Sen. John McCain, who has brain cancer.
13:12 | 05/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Matthew Dowd: Comments on Sen. McCain 'a reflection of culture' in White House

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55131176,"title":"Matthew Dowd: Comments on Sen. McCain 'a reflection of culture' in White House","duration":"13:12","description":"On the \"This Week\" Powerhouse Roundtable, ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd discusses harsh comments made by a White House aide about Sen. John McCain, who has brain cancer. ","url":"/ThisWeek/video/matthew-dowd-comments-sen-mccain-reflection-culture-white-55131176","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.