Transcript for Memorial Day Remembrance of those who have served and sacrificed

On memorial day we honor and remember those who have died while serving our country, so we visited Arlington national cemetery this week to ask several of those currently serving who they're remembering this holiday weekend. I'm thinking about my battle buddy, major Paul Karin. We were together in Afghanistan in 2010 when he lost his life and this morning I went very early to his gravesite and I took a moment and thought about our friendship. I'm remembering Jordan Shuman. He was the person I had served with when I was in Afghanistan. He was an awesome person, class clown almost. He would put a smile on everybody's face, always make people laugh. Today I'm thinking about all those men and women that came before us and either gave the ultimate sacrifice or gave vast amounts of military service for this country. I came out early this morning to pay my respects to chief warrant officer David Gibbs, my wife's uncle. He served in bosnia and unfortunately passed away in a helicopter accident. I didn't get to meet him personally but coming here and visiting a tombstone where I recognize the name, the name of somebody that means a lot to my family and being able to plant a flag personally, I feel very honored. I'm remembering a friend's father-in-law. I was on Facebook last night and posted that we're drawing our flags or flag day and he asked if I could find his father-in-law. It means a lot for someone who reached out because they're not able to be here and we're able to honor their loved ones. This is a chance for us to remember where we came from, what our legacy is and to honor the fallen and even for our soldiers that don't, it's a chance for them to connect with our history and connect to those who went before and really find out where our freedom came from and place a flag and see what it costs. This memorial day I will be thinking of specialist Ahmed Cason and his daughter akeelah. Ahmed was killed during a fire fight in Iraq when akeelah was just three years old. Today she is 18, just graduated from high school and is heading to college to study nursing. Good job, akeelah, and good job to her mom Allison. Ahmed would be so proud. That's all for us today. Thanks for sharing part of your Sunday with us. Check out "World news tonight" and have a lovely and meaningful memorial day. "World news tonight" and have a lovely and meaningful memorial day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.