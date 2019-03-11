Nate Silver: Do today's polls show who will win the Dem nomination?

More
In 'Do You Buy That?,' FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver looks at what polling at this point in previous election cycles could tell us about the 2020 election.
2:36 | 11/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nate Silver: Do today's polls show who will win the Dem nomination?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:36","description":"In 'Do You Buy That?,' FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver looks at what polling at this point in previous election cycles could tell us about the 2020 election.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"66725642","title":"Nate Silver: Do today's polls show who will win the Dem nomination?","url":"/ThisWeek/video/nate-silver-todays-polls-show-win-dem-nomination-66725642"}