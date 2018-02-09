-
Now Playing: Microsoft alleges more Russian attacks ahead of midterm elections
-
Now Playing: London Breed sworn in as San Francisco's first black female mayor
-
Now Playing: Leon Panetta: 'Mueller's report will ultimately determine' whether to impeach
-
Now Playing: 'Pink wave' of candidates has camouflage tint with increase in female vets
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson
-
Now Playing: Trump lashed out on trade with Canada and the Russian investigation
-
Now Playing: Bipartisan tribute to John McCain at US Capitol
-
Now Playing: Memo alleges Trump nodded approval to proposed Russia meeting
-
Now Playing: Overwhelming majority in US support Russia probe: Poll
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers gather in Capitol rotunda to remember McCain
-
Now Playing: Tough numbers for Trump in new poll, disappearing White House briefings
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers present wreaths at John McCain's service
-
Now Playing: 'Then, as now, Americans marveled at the iron will of John McCain': Mike Pence
-
Now Playing: John McCain would 'fight tooth and nail' for what he believed: Mitch McConnell
-
Now Playing: Paul Ryan tells McCain family: 'We share your anguish in losing this great man'
-
Now Playing: Roberta McCain, 106, attends son John McCain's Washington services
-
Now Playing: Pastors condemn GOP candidate's 'monkey this up' remark
-
Now Playing: Former employee accuses NBC of killing Weinstein story
-
Now Playing: McCain to lie in state after emotional Arizona goodbye
-
Now Playing: Trump won't say if Sessions' job is safe after November: Report