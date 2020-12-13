Transcript for 'We're going to be putting shots in the arm Tuesday morning in Newark': NJ governor

Joining me ou is New Jersey e1 governor Phil Murphy whose state raging nearly 5,000 new covid cases per day, aoh will receive about 76,000 vaccine doses in this first distribution. Governor, thanks for joining us again. Good to see you. When will the first shots be administered, and how do you divide these first 76,000 doses between the health care workers E nursing homes?e1e1 Martha, good to be with you. I'm happy to say, and I'll be there Tuesday morning at university hospital in Newark, new jersey.xd we will begin vaccinating our heroic health care workers, and you're absolutely right. The first batch is 76,000. S care workers, but a good slug toward our long-term care e1 residents and staff, and then with eachr hose are the two top priorities and it will take us a number of weeks as you can imagine T through the entire popul in both of those groups, butde1 it's going to be a big day on Tuesday morning in Newark. After these doses are given to the health care workers and nursing homes, how are you prioritizing which groups should get the next shots? The Utah governor announced for example, schoolteachers would be in the first phase of vaccinations there. Do you know who exactly is next a Yeaw[ we're still working that % through. I think every state is doing the same, working with the CDC, federal guidance. The so-called 1-a bucket, our f health care workers andi long-term care, and 1-b is a much longer group. Every one of thm population of getting to early. Moderna is pushing for theirr(t&hhp &hc week. Then you have not only increasing batches from pfizer. You then have a second vaccine coming online with shipments C each week, and those larger populations will then be dealt with. I think of it as overlapping waves. We'll be doing for instance, the second shot for health care workers, long-term care e1 residents as we're beginning first shots for the broader population to that 1-b group. oue of the biggest ns e1 now is ensuring enough residents the covid spread. A survey from your health department in mid October found that fewer than half of new Jersey's nurses would definitely or probably get vaccinated. What are you saying residents skeptical if even nurses won't get it?t(xd Yeah. I think the number, please god, as it relates to health care workers has gone up meaningfullye1p, because I think this confidence has been building around these twofxd vaccines now as a drug beat for weeks upon weeks. We've got to begin with a skeptical anti-vaxx block which is a minority, but there are some of them, and they're then there's the politics getting involved in the development of these vaccines. I would just say to folks, first of all, we're not waiting to gete1 them. We have been pounding away that these are safe, they work, and that's a message I'll repeat right now. We have had our medical folks kick the tires up and down. We believe in these vaccine they're safe, they work. We want people to get them.fe1 And I want to turn now to the alarming number of covid cases this is a great, hopeful day, but including in New Jersey, you have had a real surge which per day this week as we said.# f1 O CDC director Robert Redfield e1 recently warned that for the xdw3e1 next 60 to 90 days we're going to have more deaths per day than we had in 9/11. What's the most important thing you're telling residents to do about this pandemic? Yeah, Martha. For all the good news, the light at the end of the tunnel and the vaccine exemplifies that as much as anything.w3 the next number of weeks are going to be he F fear. So we're begging with people to please, pte)m your guard down. Even when you are in private settings,iu know, we think soe between 60% to 80% of our transmis is in private e1 settings right now. Celebrate holidays small with e1 your immediate family. We know that stinks, but please, god, that's your down payment for a more normal one next year.e1 social distancing, face coverings. The basic stuff we cannot let up in the next, I think, six to eight weeks will be really challenging. L get through it, but we have to not let our guard down in the meantime. Do you worry at all that a vaccine coming might make people less inclined to follow these instructions? I do.e1 I take the other side of it which is, hey. Listen. We're going to be putting shots in the arm Tuesday in Newark. This is coming. And by the way, I think by April, may, everybody will have access to one of these vaccines, and so therefore this is not forever and for always. It's a short sprint. So do the right thing.ok I do think the C' other side is real, martha.i where folks say, particularly younger folks, say heck, ihaven't gotten it so far. This vaccine is right around the corner. I'll take my chances. Please, god, two the first route and not the second. We are hoping the same thing, and that is for sure. Thank you for joining me, governor.

