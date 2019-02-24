Rep. Adam Schiff on Michael Cohen's upcoming testimony on Capitol Hill

More
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., joins "This Week" to discuss the latest in the special counsel investigation and Michael Cohen's upcoming testimony on Capitol Hill.
7:11 | 02/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Adam Schiff on Michael Cohen's upcoming testimony on Capitol Hill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61272651,"title":"Rep. Adam Schiff on Michael Cohen's upcoming testimony on Capitol Hill ","duration":"7:11","description":"House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., joins \"This Week\" to discuss the latest in the special counsel investigation and Michael Cohen's upcoming testimony on Capitol Hill.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/rep-adam-schiff-michael-cohens-upcoming-testimony-capitol-61272651","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.