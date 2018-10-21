Transcript for Reps. Adam Schiff and Peter King on the US response to Khashoggi's death

this morning. We're sorry for your loss. We're joined by Democrat Adam Schiff and Republican Peter king. Congressman Schiff, let me start with you. You receiver -- received briefings on this story. You said the Saudi version is not credible. What more can you tell us about what you know? I got a detailed briefing from the intelligence community about what they know and what they can tell us at this point. Although I can't go into T the substance of it, I can tell you I don't find this Saudi account credible at all. There's simply no way they dispatched a team this large and that khashoggi engaged in some kind of brawl with them unless he was fighting for his life. I think we can see where this is headed. Ultimately the president is going to accept the crown prince's denials, but it's hard for me to imagine that these orders would have been carried out without the knowledge of the crown prince. This ought to be a relationship altering event for the U.S. And Saudi Arabia. We ought to suspend military sales and security assistance and we ought to impose sanctions on any of those directly involved in this murder. This ought to be something that causes us to do a re-examination of our relationship with Saudi Arabia. Do you agree with that, congressman king? I believe that. First of all, the president should go all the way on this. It is a first step. It's not a believable first step. They're admitting he was killed in that consulate. There's no way that one person, an overweight civilian, has to be killed. When you're facing 12 to 15 professionals. They could have brought him down with no trouble at all. Obviously there was an intent I believe to kill him. Number two we have a relationship with Saudi Arabia we should try to maintain. During the Obama administration I led the fight to allow 9/11 families to sue Saudi Arabia. President Obama fought us every step of the way. We had to override his veto. All presidents want to maintain some sort of relationship. Where Adam and I can agree is that relationship cannot allow savagery like this. I would ask the president to thread the needle here. Whether that involves imposing sanctions, delaying armed sales or making a clear condemnation, but not hurt ourselves. The Saudis provide effective intelligence. They're working with us against Iran and working closely with Israel. You put all that together, we have to try to balance it. The world is not that simple. What happened is savagery and we can't go along with the cover story. Congressman Schiff, if the crown prince was behind it and by most accounts he is the real power in Saudi Arabia, can the U.S. Work with him? We'll never know what exactly took place in terms of the crown prince 'marching orders unless we get a confession from the crown prince which is not going to happen. The folks involved in the murder won't be speaking out. We'll never have absolute certainty. It's that reason the president is going to accept the crown prince's denials like he's accepted Putin's denials and Kim Jong-un's denials. That's the reality. We can deal seriously with this and send a message to the crown prince that we're not going to tolerate the murder of journalists and these extra judicial and extra territorial killings. Part of why we are is where we are is we have delivered a message through the trump family that it's cart blanch for the Saudi family. They can do what they want where they want and the U.S. Will never stand up to them. That policy has to come to an end. Other Democrats have said that part of the reason is that the trump family is profiting from their ties to the Saudis. Should the president release his financial ties to the Saudis? I think it's wrong to inject partisan ship into this right now. President Obama fought us tooth and nail and attacked the congress when we allowed 9/11 victims to sue the Saudis. Whent -- he went out of his way to shield the Saudis. If you want to do it three or four months from now, do it. The president is in a delicate diplomatic spot, the same as president Obama was. At least for this let's have a time out when it comes to making the partisan shots. Let's deal with it on the merits. What Saudi Arabia did was savage and evil. It has to be condemned. Let's not be questioning the motives of the president right now. He should be the president of all Americans right now. When the dust settles, they can make allegations. I go back to the heat I took from the Obama administration when I was fighting for 9/11 families. That was the only time during the Obama administration that congress was able to override the president's veto. George, if I could add, I think we need to do a deep dive probe in terms of Saudi Arabia in terms of the Saudi efforts in the war in Yemen and the civilian casualties there. In terms of this murder. We have to see if financial motives are influencing the president and the first family. This is the problem with the president not releasing his tax returns. It leaves the American people wondering is u.s./saudi policy being driven by something other than national interest. Congressman king, if the Turkish government released the audio tapes, should the united States demand to hear them? I think again, that would be behind the scenes. But, yes. I would say the American people have to hear them. Our government and the intelligence agencies should be given access to all of this. Let me make it clear, I think the Saudis are the most amoral government we ever dealt with. I have no love for the Saudis. I've led the fight against them. Whatever the Turkish government has they should make it available to us. This could be an opportunity for us to strengthen our relationships with the Turks. Yes, they have an opportunity now to show us what they have. It's important enough so that -- this isn't just a fight between Turkey and the crown prince. This is civilized nations coming together to find out what happened and to condemn it and make sure it doesn't happen again. Congressman Schiff, you agree with that? I do. I think we should demand the audio recordings. I have to expect that Turkey is holding them because they want this lever over the crown prince. This is a regional rivalry between these two countries that manifests in conflicts like in Syria and elsewhere. We should demand access to those recordings and the publication of those recordings. The Turkish explanation, if it is one, that they don't want to betray their intelligence gathering methods. They've already admitted they have recordings. It seems there would be minimal damage done to their methods by disclosing what those recordings have to say by allowing the United States and others to hear those recordings. We'll end there. Congressmen, thank you both very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.