Transcript for 1-on-1 with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson

Joining us now Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson elected to the senate in 2010 he replaced one of McCain's allies on the democratic side. Russ Feingold he's also chair of the homeland security committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Senator I know you're at the memorial service yesterday. What does that say about president trump that he wasn't welcome. At memorial services for one of the most widely respected individuals in our country. Well good morning Martha and art I was also the rotunda I was two and half hour service yesterday as an honored privileged to be there. And I'll just tell you having sat him in that chair listening to the Tribune stats are took away from I I I watched a daughter grieving. For loss for father and all and how important John McCain was. And what a great father it was I listen to Joseph Lieberman and Henry Kissinger and President Bush and President Obama prime rarely talk about. Who John was and what he brought to American in the end the cause that John McCain fought tirelessly for throat a slight forty sacrifice for. Men and have done their best bass right Hurd added there are some political comments made but by and large is a tribute to John McCain that was fitting improper but that's basically what the message was. John McCain is an extraordinary individual he is irreplaceable the United States senate because of what is history Wallace. What does background was what he focused stop. As an I think we you know we we all knew John was gonna Yelp was gonna pass. And we knew was inevitable and Latin last week you know what that came to fruition it was very sad various has very sober but. It can also be very uplifting if we listen to John's words don't let me just let me just three because I think its the -- the best way to summarize this. From John's own farewell addresses the last paragraph do not despair. About prison due to difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America because nothing. Isn't eligible here Americans never quit we never surrender we never hide from history. We make history that's who John McCain was that is the cause he fought for and that I'm just telling him sitting in the pew listening to that the service. That's what I'd really was thinking about and that's what we should all really take away from. Note this week of tributes John McCain. In the senator how do you is a member of congress balance the challenge of working with this president to thrives on tribal politics. And McCain's challenge for the senate to rise above that and work across the. Wilson are covering the business world where you tenaciously pursue areas of agreement yeah eyes to the word compromise. The better way approaching all of these issues. Is find the areas of agreement. Generally we all agree on the same goal we we we Revere this country we love this country the freedoms individual liberty we want to save. Prosperous secure America that's what John folks stop the areas of agreement. Don't insist on getting everything your way. In the very answered your Beers a disagreement that's rehab start compromising but few concert on the areas agreement the goals. The purpose to greatness in this country that's he'll accomplish things in it for my party chairman Homeland Security under pres Obama we signed into law fifty piece of legislation. The folks starter problem. If Saudi peace solution on a bipartisan or nonpartisan basis. There's a way to doing this but again don't exploit the divisions. In our politics concentrate on the areas of agreement. That's who John did and he he showed us the way to do it. And senator the president does loom large over the mid terms and our new ABC news Washington Post poll. Finds that the president's disapproval rating. Has hit an all time high at 60% in nearly half of Americans. 49%. Say congress should begin impeachment proceedings against app president trump. Including 51%. Of moderates. How to Republican candidates overcome the cloud of investigations that. Hanging over the president especially in a key swing state like doors. And we should point out the reality of all the good things this administration is done we stop adding to the regulatory burden we have more competitive tax system. In just the first six quarters of this administration business investment is increased seven point 3% on average. Last year's under Bob literally could increase point 6% is that business investment totaled I think to lay the foundation for strong economic progress. More probe more up prosperity. Better option is for every American so we've done a lot of good things we we've. Appointed in confirm judges but let's go back to that both senator batters after all I know things really tough numbers. Well listen yup if I'd if I believe in polls I wouldn't even run in 26 team. So I'm not a big believer in the polls there's only one pull accounts is on Election Day and will seen that this really divert the American public but over the next two months. Republicans just have to point out the success in the Spanish and astonishing success. Four point 1% growth in just the last quarter and again we've laid the foundation that did the main number there's really the seven point 3% increase. In the first six quarters of business investment. Listening it's it's an extraordinary accomplishment because we've got started government out of the way the private sector that's right create proper opportunity prosperity for Americans so a guy we're. They can they how campaigns are gonna go son okay thanks senator Johnson I I wanted to do the confirmation hearings for Brett Cavanaugh. Supreme Court seat up for confirmation this week Democrats are expected. To press Kavanagh to recuse himself from any investigation any cases that involve investigations. Against president trump should he do that if he is confirmed. I think pride parents on the case but again Brett Cavanaugh an extraordinary. Judge it would a long record twelve years I'm on DC Circuit Court bench over 300 decisions. I mean the Democrats have more enough information to understand that this is a highly qualified jurist the should be the next Supreme Court justice and an earlier time thirty years ago. He would have passed unanimously. It's unfortunate that the Ted Kennedy began this process is very divisive confirmation battles for a Supreme Court. And ensure they were cast himself. Ellison told depends on the case you know Elena Kagan recuse herself from cases issues completely involved in. I can't make that judgment let's take a look at the cases involving the president trapped after an Arab I'm sure judge judge judge Cavanaugh will follow the that they give the guidelines in recusing himself from cases Rory should. But by and large I think good judges justices should be involved in in case it's okay thanks very much senator job certainly appreciate you joining us.

