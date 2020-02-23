Transcript for Sanders' socialist label 'would be a real burden for us in these states': Clyburn

We are headed of course, to South Carolina. I think we're going to have a good night tonight. I think we're going to have a good night next Saturday in South Carolina. Now we're going on to south Carolina to win, and then we're going to take this back. On to South Carolina, on to the nomination and on to the white house with your help. Thank you. Democrats looking ahead to the next big contest. We're joined now by the most powerful Democrat in south Carolina. Congressman Jim Clyburn. Thank you for joining us in this morning. What's your take on the Nevada results and what it means for South Carolina? First of all, thank you very much for having me, George. I do believe that Nevada will have somewhat of an impact on South Carolina. All the prior contests do have an impact. I do believe however, though, south carolinians know where they're in this primary window. We got in the window because of the demographics of the state and the demographics of the democratic electorate, and we think we reflect that, and we really believe that now that the west and the midwest and the northeast have had their say, we are going to let people know how we feel about these candidates, and it may not line up with Nevada or New Hampshire or however. You have historically been a king maker in South Carolina. You said you're not going to make an endorsement before Tuesday night's debate. Does that still hold, and will you definitely make an endorsement after the debate? Yes, it still holds. I'm going to honor this debate. I don't want to distract from it at all. I want to maintain our first in the south primary status, but on Wednesday morning, I will let my choice be known. I have been asked about it by too many people, and I think it would be dishonorable if I did not tell people exactly what I feel about the candidacy of all of our candidates. Is South Carolina make or break for Joe Biden? Well, it's not make or break. It all depends upon how it comes out. It could be. It doesn't have to be. I think make or break is probably the following Tuesday, super Tuesday. And as far as Bernie Sanders goes, he built out that coalition in the state of Nevada, brought a coalition that he had in New Hampshire and in Iowa, but you're already starting to see these attacks for his background as a democratic socialist. How deep will that cut in south Carolina, and if he's the nominee, do you think it could put the house majority in danger? A lot of people think so. I do believe it will be an extra burden for us to have to carry. This is South Carolina, and south carolinians are pretty leery about that title socialist, and so I think that that would be a real burden for us in these states or congressional districts that we have to do well in. If you look at how well we did the last time, and look at the congressional diricts, these were not liberal or what you might call Progressive districts. These are basically moderate and conservative districts that we did well in, and in those districts, it's going to be tough to hold onto these jobs if you have to make the case for accepting a self-proclaimed democratic socialist. Congressman Clyburn, thanks for your time this morning. Thank you for having me.

