Transcript for 1-on-1 with Sen. Amy Klobuchar

It's inconceivable to me news beat 67 votes. To remove the president from office. A number of democratic senator running for president I'm sure they're going to be excited to be here in their chairs available saying it's. During the pendency of this show trial. So hopefully it will work our way through it and finish. Two. Lengthy across. There is senator Mitch McConnell a possible senate trial for the impeachment of president trump we're joined number one of those democratic senators also running for president is talking about right there Amy Klobuchar joins us from Minnesota this when he senator thank you. For joining us thanks charge so if every kind of like a little bit about threat there. Now I'm sure they want to fit in their chairs and be quiet any rank that is that does that does that make you think that the Republicans and move towards this idea of a long trial. For political reasons. I don't know the latest word is they wanted to shorter when I think what's really important to the nascent. Is that we hear the evidence and that it's a fair trial I will say I am when you're talking earlier with the panel I am just struck by the fact. That you go back to the basics which is the founding fathers. James Madison and that constitutional convention. Who said that the impeachment article should be included the provisions in the constitution. Because he feared that an American president could betray the trust of the American people to a foreign power. That's what this really is about and that's what you heard. In the moving testimony. Of these career diplomats these career military people. Who served under Republican and democratic presidents who are making it very clear. That they thought this was fundamentally wrong. Indebted that was added that the the witness testimony this week his said he's seen enough evidence even they are eventually get up to the jury if it goes to trial whether acquit or convict. Have you seen enough evidence to date for this to go to trial. I hadn't been yes I made this very clear that I think this is an impeachable offense. And all of the senators including our Republican colleagues are gonna have to make this decision. But I thought when the really good points that was made earlier on your panel. Was the point that. You can't just close your rise to best. I'm you think about Bakken Watergate they don't close our eyes eliminate. Paranoid president who is up for election and looking for dirt and a political component. Got involved in having people break into an office and steal information on their opponents from a filing cabinet. While this is the global version of Watergate where a president is trying to get dirt. On a political opponent from a world leader that is basically what happened here and so that's the case that will be making. One of the big questions going for is what witnesses you'll hear from. Your Republican colleague in the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham has made a point he wants here from the whistle blower let's listen. I will not allow Robinson before my vote unless it was a four comes forward even though they're offering hearsay they're the ones that started this. Now want to know is there a connection between disposable work. CIA advisor or any other Democrat that would make casts suspicions over their motives I want to get to the bottom. This. Do you think the whistle blower should be heard and what other witnesses do you want to hear from in this. And no I don't think you should force a whistle Glor and I think Republican senator Grassley of Iowa has been very clear and that's. Whistle blowers are the provision is in a lot to allow them to come forward. With information in many different ways across the government and you do not want to mess with that and has been pointed out the whistle blower had limited secondhand information. And now right in front of the nation people of testified under out who had first hand information. About the fact that the present. Made this call and very specifically tied it with third on a political opponent so I think that would be a serious serious mistake and as for other witnesses. That will be determined after. We seen what is brought over from the house I think the bigger issue as I was listening to the panel. Is the American people see this right now they're listening to it. I'm sure they can be talking about it at Thanksgiving. But they want to check on this president they want an economic checked people are dealing with pharmaceutical prices that are out of control. And college prices but they also want a patriotism. Check and a Bally you'd check you look at those voters in Kentucky. And Virginia. They said enough is enough they switch the house and senate state house senate in Virginia and they elected a new governor in Kentucky. And as Democrats as we going to this presidential race. George we better not screw this up the teaches you right now have with that's up fired up base but also independents and moderate Republican. Is there any danger though that going forward that this could end up helping chump there's some evidence some national polling shows that have support for impeachment. Just take down a little bit him in his conflicting evidence among among national polls that there were pub present Republican base is hardening my DP getting some. Independence. On the question of impeachment going forward. Are you concerned and go forward there's impeachment there's a senate trial he's acquitted and ends up helping the press. I know her because you have those elections taking place in the shadow of these impeachment proceedings to begin went. Secondly. We have a constitutional duty that's why those young new house members came forward with their military backgrounds and said. Enough is enough we simply cannot have a president using his position to advance his interest and the third reason. This is part of a pattern. Put the impeachment aside for a second. This is a president who is constantly George. Putting his political interest his partisan issue interest his private interest in front of the countries this is a guy that went down tomorrow log out. After he signed his tax bill and said to his friends I just made you a lot richer. There's a much bigger argument and the American people understand this. Yeah you're also a candidate and I alert right now as we talked about got a couple strong debate performances in a row we discern its oversee there's an opening for a candidate like you but I'm. A rumored Dave Nagel former congressman from Iowa dean. Of Iowa politics says about the Iowa Caucuses rule number one organized we'll number two organized we'll number three get hot. It late. After a fierce sitting. As a juror in a senate trial for six days week is it going to be possible for you do what you need to do in Iowa. Yes and again I have a constitutional duty about house to come first. About from me we are moving up and I while we are doubling our number of offices we are adding staff the same in New Hampshire South Carolina Nevada. Because people are starting to get to know me. And they're starting to understand what I've said from the beginning I am not running for chair of the Democratic National Committee. I'm running for president of the United States I'm someone that I was looking people MEI I'm blunt I tell them the truth I think that's what we need right now and we need someone. Who has yes bold idea and I think one of the things we've learned in these debates is there's no monopoly on bold idea it's there there's not. And at my argument from the beginning that we don't wanna kick a 149 million Americans offer their health care. In their current insurance in four years and most people agree with me. And that we don't want to give free college to rich kids most people agree with me in our party that being said. I think we can bring premiums way down we can take on pharmaceutical prices and that's the case that I'm making and that's why we are moving up right now. I know there's at least one other person United States agrees Munis entering the president Trace it looks like today that's Michael Bloomberg. And in fact in the we're we're gonna show he talks about not kicking people ought not a taking away people's health insurance. As well what do you make. Of this candidacy already we've learned that he spent at least 38 million dollars in the first week probably a lot more than that. We welcome everyone to the race people keep coming and going and I keep steadily going up. I. I don't have that money that is true I am the granddaughter of an iron ore miner who work 15100 feet underground as ho I have. The daughter of a union teacher and a newspaperman. But I have actually gotten things done in the gridlock of Washington DC and here's my difference with the mayor. I have one. Major rural districts major suburban districts time and time again and brought people with me. I think that's gonna matter to our voters and that's a case I will make I also go out there I had four town hall meetings in New Hampshire in the last two days. I you know I just don't think people are gonna buy it that you just buy it put a bunch of money. I'm in May be they argument is hey ever got more money than the guy in the White House I don't think they're gonna buy that I think they want some one different as they set on the debate stage. They're not necessarily looking for the lattice voice in the room that got that. In the White House they're not as they're looking for the richest person they got a guy was consciously talking about how much money house they're looking for someone different. It foolishly thinks your time this morning. Thank you great to be on towards.

