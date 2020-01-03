Transcript for 1-on-1 with Sen. Bernie Sanders

You order the sea trawl. We are gonna need to walk just voter turnout in the history of this country. And in my view boom old fashion. Politics the same old same old type of politics. That doesn't excite anybody that doesn't and it's like anybody that is not going to be the campaign to beat strong. Senator Bernie Sanders yesterday coming off South Carolina senator Sanders thanks for joining us. This morning old fashioned politics you talking about Joseph Biden. Ari could be yes I am. And it debate but let's talk about South Carolina right now because you know we spoke the morning after South Carolina four years ago he conceded. You have to do far better with African American voters who of course one of the core constituencies. The Democratic Party didn't improve much. By yesterday why are you having so much trouble with an African American bottlers. Not the global global global global. Want what's look at George we did we won the young African American vote. And we all winning in terms of pulling some national polling were actually ahead of Biden. In terms of the African American I would let 60% of all that we all Americans night. Last night L Barton did very well last like what we did win among younger African Americans. And I think if you look at the national bowling in some cases we are beating them harshly and certainly among younger people. We off putting together what George a coalition a multi racial multi generational coalition. Of African Americans Latinos whites native Americans Asian Americans we up the strongest grass roots movement. We are raising more money from the grassroots that any candidate in the history in this country. To order to be trop we all gonna need to log as voter turnout in the history of this country. And I don't think you could do that unless you have a message that appeals to the working class in the middle class in this country who have been ignored too long. By the political establishment you don't which Joseph Barton. Is ought to you did raise a ton of money in in February no question about that 46 and a half million dollars but across before primaries and caucuses so far. And the Democrats have not seen that kind of increase in turn tiger calling for the kind of turn increase in turn of the U say. Is necessary or they haven't reached the numbers we saw in 2008. While 2008 was an exceptional. With the exceptional campaign that was Barack Obama is extraordinary campaign. But new Hampshire at a record breaking turnout last night was a large. Turn out in either walk a where we won the popular vote we saw a significant increase in young people's our participation. And I think you know we'll see what happens on Tuesday but my guess is that we have an excellent chance to win. Some of the law legislate in this country and states all across this country because of the coalition that we're putting together because of the issues that we are talking about. You know in America people understand there is something fundamentally wrong. Well we are the only major country on earth not to guarantee health care at all and where we pay in some cases ten times more. But the same exact prescription drugs as is paid encountered or other countries so I think the ideas that we don't have. Feel like focus on climate change the existential threat to this planet is what the people of this country want to get discuss. You've also call yourself an existential threat to the democratic establishment I guess that includes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Democrats in the house and the senate. It don't you need their support to win in November 1 of the big pitches that Vice President Biden. Which is making his that he can help make sure Democrats hold onto the house take back the senate and that you're going to be a burden. Nor house Democrats and did got a democratic senate candidates come November. That's absolutely untrue you know the corporate wing of the Democratic Party a group called third way. Are packed me and they said we are now exists then Jordan an existential threat to the Democratic Party. And what I said his Yamaha existential threat to the corporate wing of the Democratic Party. For too long the democratic audio leaders. I'm going to rich people's homes raising money and they've ignored the working class and the middle class a low income people in this country that is got to change. We're gonna open the doors of the Democratic Party. To millions of millions of people who are trying to get by on 1213 bucks an owl who can afford health care can't afford childcare up. Who can't afford to send their kids to college both of the people we have to stop paying attention to. Are no Nancy Pelosi for a very long time applauded the democratic leadership of the United States senate which cultural law it is my view. That every democratic candidate for president in a lot of wins. This nominating process clearly I hope it's me we're gonna come together. Because we were all on the slip. That Donald Trump is the greatest threat. To this country in the modern history in this country that he's a fraud but he's a lawyer but he's on the mining. American democracy we're gonna have Democrats coming to get up but the trick is. Which candidate can reach out and bring new people. Into the political process cooking grate the excitement of the energy. For young people to comment I think that's out campaign the New York Times reported this week the President Obama has told associates that he could be difficult to unify the party if you're the nominee. I really don't think so look. Trump is. Such a threat. To outlook constitution. To while way of life that while Democrats may have differences of opinion. Yup I have differences with Joseph Biden no great secret Joseph voted for the war in Iraq Joseph voted for a bad bankruptcy bill Joseph voted for bad trade agreements. But at the end of they are I have no Joseph Biden for a very long plug is a decent caught. I have no doubt that of our win Joseph will be there if Joseph ends up winning I will be there. We are gonna come together and present Arnold bomber in my view I you said this will play a leading role in helping go wherever the democratic nominee gets. We are facing in Donald Trump. Somebody who is a pathological why are running a corrupt administration. Every Democrat. And millions of independents. And a number of Republicans on the slim we cannot have somebody like trump win re election. The president the president seems to be going out of his way to help you yet a tweet last night 1145. Saying Democrats are working hard to destroy the name and reputation of crazy Bernie Sanders. And take a nomination away from and his allies in South Carolina we're encouraging Republicans to go to the polls in South Carolina in vote for you what is that about. And do you accept his help. No I don't accept his help I'm gonna do everything again the defeat Donald Trump. Look trump it ya gotta tell your story here which blows me away shows you what kind of person we have as president. In the midst of this corona virus a real threat. Fellow country in the world all over the world governments are trying to figure out how they can deal with this crisis you know where Donald Trump was the other day. He was in South Carolina. Trying to undermine the democratic. Primary he has no opposition in South Carolina that's why he was there how pathetic is that. That in the midst of an international health care crisis you got a president running into South Carolina trying to steal some media attention away from Democrats. But at the end of the day look. I think some of Trump's advisors have made this clear. They are afraid all they movement. And what I'll campaign is about is building that multi racial. Multi generational movement of millions of working class people middle class people lower income people. Who finally won us the how the government the represented all of us not just wealthy campaign. Contributors and George it's not just a we're raising a lot of money we all it's how we are raising that money. It's eighteen dollars and fifty cents as our average contribution. That speaks to the kinda grassroots support that we have in this country almost two million Americans have made our country. Senator you and your support and said the candidate with the most pledged delegates going to the convention should be the nominee that's a pretty clear contrast to the position it for years ago here you are in May 2016. I hope that we will win the pledged delegates but at the end of the day the responsibility that super delegates have. Is to decide what is best for this country and what is best. Four to Democratic Party. And if those super delegates include. A bit Bernie Sanders is the best candidate the strongest candidate to defeat trump and anybody else yes would very much welcome of their support. If veteran was correct then why isn't it correct now. George that was in May. California the last primary was in June. And watchdogs say it is at that point if all I can great create momentum and if we win. The California. Primary. That I think super delegates might wanna rethink where were rat that was before the end of the Brussels when you're asking me now. Is that at the end of the imply a democratic process a candidate may be Bernie Sanders and salt with more votes than anybody else. And we go into the convention. And the democratic establishment of the super delegates like hey yeah Bernie won more votes than anybody else he once stayed up displayed at the plate but we don't want them. You know what that will do. To the democratic base in this country. But business is why the senator on several occasions him on several occasions back in 2016 your for you refused to say. A U refused to say they refused to say that whoever of the pledged delegate lead should be the nominee. Not draw a drug bigamist from the point at what price that was before California after California. After Hillary Clinton won. The pledged delegates. I did not go to any super delegate it was all we conceded the election and that we supported Hillary Clinton. So you don't that is what point are not being inconsistent with what I said in 2006 the but I want you to think about it for a moment. If we go we consume a walking into the Democratic Convention. With elite having won many many states having won the people's vote. And that is reversed at the convention how do you think people of this country. Are gonna feel. Do you think clearly that will give us the unity you talked about unity we need unity if you reject the candidate was the most votes from the people. And you win it through super delegates on the democratic establishment and the corporate wing of the Democratic Party. Do you think you gotta have the energy in the excitement of the grassroots movement to defeat Donald Trump. Art honestly don't think you well senator Sanders thanks for time this morning. Thank you.

