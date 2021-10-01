Transcript for 'Sway' podcast host Kara Swisher discusses Twitter, Facebook banning Trump

Let's take a deeper look now at big tech moves against the president on social media with Kara swisher. From "The New York Times." Thank you for joining us today. So the president's banned from Twitter, 88 million followers. Banned from Facebook. 35 million followers. Parler appears to be getting shut down. What do you make of all this? Well, you know, this has been going on for a long time. President trump has been violating rules all over social media for a long time. They gave him the pass because he was considered a newsworthy figure, then they started to label them and that wasn't very effective, and he continued to pressure these social media and when he was part of the incitement using their tools they decided to shut him down. Of course it comes at the end. It's been four years of this going on. At the end they realize how dangerous it is because of what happened at the capitol. So, what's happening here is social media took way too long to deal with this issue and of course it resulted in what happened. Now you're seeing the president's son and supporters complaining about censorship. They're also saying that the president's first amendment rights are being violated. They're not. They're not being violated. These are private companies, they're not public squares and unfortunately a lot of people who are complaining, many of whom work in congress, congress should make no law against -- abridging freedom of speech. It doesn't say that Facebook or Twitter or apple or anybody should make -- they can do whatever they want, they're private businesses, very similar to a restaurant where someone comes in rant and threaten violence, they get kicked off. This is a private enterprise. A lot of their arguments, it sounds pretty socialist if they want to control private companies. Now, it's uncomfortable because these companies have become an important way for president trump to communicate with people and it's problematic for them. But it certainly isn't censorship. It's a business deciding they want to be involved using, having their tools facilitate domestic terrorism. And I think that's relatively reasonable and far too late in coming for these companies to have done anything about it. They're also culpable in how long it took to do anything about it. How about this argument from aclu, quote, understand the desire to permanently suspend him now but it should concern everyone when companies like Facebook and Twitter wield the unchecked power to remove people from platforms that have become indispensable for the speech of billions. President trump can turn to the press team or Fox News to communicate with the public but others -- will not have that luxury. That's absolutely true. We have to have a long debate about these sites, and there's not enough innovation or enough companies in this area, and that's about power. That's about market power. The fact of the matter is, they're private companies, they're not the public square, so we need maybe more private companies that are doing this. We need more diversity in the kind of social media sites that we have. We now have one company, Facebook, which really controls quite a bit of social media and then we have Twitter and the other companies who have other powers. That's a bigger debate that we need to have. The ability to have as many places that people can -- can facilitate conversation. I think the issue, though, is that president trump violated rules that were very specific and he did it over and over again and then moved over to really the bright red line for a lot of these companies, which is incitement of violence. It's very clear from the get-go that these companies have said this. Now they're capricious in how they enforce these things. That's another issue. The fact of the matter is, they are private companies and so to link it with the first amendment is problematic. The second part is to try to change the narrative around what's happening here. They like to focus on that they've lost followers, well, many people lost their lives this week. That's what's going with the noise of censorship. They don't want anybody to focus on the arrests and the problems and the violence that happened at the capitol as you're seeing through more videos and so, that's really the issue going forward. We need to have legislation around tech companies, but at the same time, not react in this way they've taken away all my toys and that's unfair. Kara swisher, thank you. Up next, more on the capitol siege and the possible impeachment. Two members of congress who were

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.