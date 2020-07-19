Transcript for '(Trump) may be discouraging turnout within his own party': Nate Silver

It's very bad what's going on with mail-in ballots, okay, as differentiated from absentee ballots you go through a process because you can't be there for some reason. But the mail-in ballot is going to be -- they're going to be rigged, tremendous corruption, tremendous corruption on mail-in ballots. Absentee ballot, great. Mail-in ballot -- it makes no sense. President trump again this week repeating claims without evidence that widespread mail-in voting this November would lead to rampant fraud, so is there any truth to that? Here's fivethirtyeight's Nate silver. Republican voters do listen to president trump when he expresses conference without any evidence we should note about the integrity of mail-in ballots. In our new survey, 78% of trump voters say they see mail-voting as vulnerable to fraud. The irony is that historically this has been a pretty nonpartisan issue, plenty of Democrats and Republicans have voted by mail or absentee ballots. The top states for mail voting included blue states like Washington and Oregon, but also red ones like Utah and Montana. But Republican voters now say they're less inclined to vote by mail, just 17% of trump supporters say they're compelled to vote by mail. Compared to 54% of Biden voters. Think want people to vote as earlier as possible. Lot of things can come up on election day. Including a big spike in coronavirus cases. So I do buy mail-in ballots are a concern for trump, consistently talking them down, he may discouraging turnout among his own voters. Our thanks to Nate for that.

