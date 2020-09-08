Transcript for Trump 'felt he had to take action' on coronavirus relief: Kudlow

To get a White House fonts now by the present time but from the presence trop economic advisor Larry Kudlow Larry thank you for joining us. This morning want to let me just give you chance first to respond. To senator Shimmy song right there say that the approach that the president's proposals are paltry week narrow unworkable. Well look at I think that provides significant economic assistance. Even now the numbers are coming in very strong a good jobs number on Friday. Declining unemployment. We've created over nine million jobs and three months that's a record. But there's still a lot of hardship out there there's a lot of heartbreak out there and the point that president trump may yesterday. Is that on several occasions. We tried. To get for example. A compromise DO the unemployment assistance which show ran out the federal unemployment assistance that's a key point. A second vehicle at a key point was the eviction moratorium. Because the Democrats rejected various compromises. At least twice to my knowledge. President felt he had to take action and it will be timely action and it will be temporary action to be sure probably mostly after the end of this year. But let's help those who still need it elegant but roaring in fact the president doesn't extend progress but we had to take action. In fact the president doesn't extend the federal eviction moratorium I look at that if executive order. It doesn't do that it's simply direct hard to find a way to help people unidentified federal funds it doesn't include extending the eviction moratorium. Well let it get it's sick that does not entirely true I mean. In narrow it is hereditary eye health. Secretary of health if if any determination is made that there's a health threat of community spread. Due to injections or forbearance do coming and on top of the actions that they would take action so that's clear and I think that's exactly what Al secretary is gonna do. We also are going to be working through other agencies. To spend some money four for example rental assistance and federally backed housing whether it's single family or multifamily. If there's any forbearance or if landlords make a request. Then that there will be no eviction during that process so it it's just says there's going to be a review. I can tell you George the intensity that is it the review will prevent. Any inventions we've been fortunate so far but this is a guardrail and down it will work beautifully. Okay Anderson as you say that's intended just to clarify to some reading page three of it right here says section action may include. Encouraging providing assistance public housing authorities affordable housing owners landlords recipients of federal grant funds a minimizing evictions and foreclosures is doesn't talk about it. Extending the moratorium but I want to move on to some other issues as well because they especially on this. Proposal to extending unemployment insurance benefits 300 dollar federal contribution. Hundred dollars from the states under a new program your senator Schumer there say the states won't be able to get this up and running in time and you have a huge delay. In getting this money to people even if it even if it is implemented. Well look I don't think Debbie Hughes delay Labor Department has been working with the states. The stakes are the ones that process the federal benefits before so I don't see any reason why be all that difficult. I'm most of their systems have been upgraded but Labor Department will be deeply involved and helping them out I mean in terms of delays. What good is a delay of the legislation. If you can't if you don't think you can process and we should have gotten a stunt weeks ago now. We will. Take 75%. Of the cost share so that it stays put up another hundred dollars. From 350. Or 400 which is their average across the country. Then you'll have essentially. 300 to 400 plus another 300 to 400. Really if the states are a generous that can be 800 dollars unemployment assistance. Per week. Outs in the end in the year. I think that's a compromise view. We tried to get that through a couple times we were not able to compromised so. The president's gone had died himself I think he's gonna help a lot of people that plus the payroll tax and some other things. Well on the payroll taxes freely again it's not a tax cut it's a tax deferral. Senator Schumer says he's talked a lot of employers who say they simply won't we'll continue to withhold the money because they don't want to be on the hook for it. Later on it's also not gonna do anything for people unemployed right now can only help. Those who actually have jobs and finally even some Republicans are weighing in senator Ben sass says it's unconstitutional. Slot. President doesn't have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law. Well okay I appreciate those things maybe we're gonna go to court on an. We're gonna go ahead with our actions anyway. Our counsel's office. The Treasury Department believes it has the 42. Temporarily suspend tax collections so we're banking on that we've had also. A repurchasing of funds George that was decided in our favor and the Supreme Court case regarding the Mexican Walt awhile back so we think we can do it. I did think the president and it's an executive order would like very much to make the deferral. A permanent deferral and other words he will essentially. The let it go. In our future minds rather than a payback so. It'll be. You know loan forgiveness in effect that's what this really as its loan forgiveness. And I think businesses as well come on you don't one point eat you're right there are many more people working and they're not working that's a good thing. There are roughly. A Hodge and forty million people who are working. There are roughly. Fifteen or sixteen million unemployed the unemployed is too high there's a lot of heartbreak there that's Laurie want to compliment the unemployment assistance but. 149. Cent odd they're gonna get a gigantic wage increase probably 12100 dollars. Between September 1 and December 31 and again we like that we will do everything we can to forgive those loans so I think that's. An incentive to work for those who are Heros during the pandemic. And also for the unemployed it gives them and senate to come back to work so we can offset. Some of the excesses of unemployment assistance. You just said this that this could face legal challenge that seems pretty clear that that's going to happen you see right now that the Democrats are also saying. Beat and you're not doing enough on tests uniting have to help schools state and local governments why not go back to negotiating table and get this done isn't that the quickest. In easiest route to guarantee relief. But I don't think and the president has said that we can go back to the negotiating tale. He would not said noted that we will accept his team walked away secretary minutia and well look secretary of mission and its chief meadows mark meadows have been up there laboriously every single day for long periods of time. We provide as much staff and policy support as we can behind the scenes to back it up. We had proposed a large school assistance Brcko bids we want kids to go back to school we put a 105 billion dollars. On the board and the Democrats rejected we actually exceeded their original was a hundred billion dollars. Across the board we've done. All these things I listen to what senator Schumer was saying we have massive testing program where tests and virtually one million people per day. I think something like six year 65 million total test by far the largest in the world and thankfully by the way. With the distancing and with the masking and with the hygiene and with the testing where applicable we've seen now I'm the mitigation is working. And the Kurds are flattening out it's in Texas and California it artist that's a real good thing we've put days think let it can I just ripped. I don't want to get overly political but for heaven's sakes the president said yesterday correctly. 13 of the democratic proposals had absolutely nothing to do with coated they're talking about. Harvesting. Mail in votes now and votes themselves no signatures no ID. Sending assistance to our illegal aliens letting felons out of jail and the units it really. A very liberal left democratic wish lists and had nothing to do with coveted remove that stuff. We probably have better grounds on which to negotiate. Well Larry as you know we could go back and forth and that is that it Democrats complain for example the president wanted to put funds for building FBI building in downtown Washington with that some critics that would help. His hotel but I died want to move on because you made that point about Covert in the mitigation. Right now the Washington Post is reporting this morning that an internal model by the president's council on economic advisors predicts quote a looming disaster. With a number of infections projected to rise later in August into September and October in the midwest and elsewhere. Have you seen this analysis how worried are you. I have not George I have not seen that analysis. And all my discussions with my colleagues it's he had not her I've not heard anything about that as I say were actually. Having gone through a very tough period as the virus spread to the south in what folks like we're making pretty good progress. And I worry general yes I'm always worried in general. Things have happened here that no one expected to happen exponentially and sure we are constantly concerned. We've sent our CDC people ambassador Deborah Burks and central teams down she's gone down to look. On site inspections of the areas where the hot spots are the worst. Emphasizing again our guidelines found seized on the same thing Stephen Hahn has done the same thing. Grab vice president pence has been all over it and the president has been monitoring it and is now reported to the nation each evening on a daily basis are sure we are always worried. But I haven't seen. That kind of Apocalypse Now scenario. I guess in this game you can't rule anything and you can't rule anything out understand that the no I'm not aware of any such a scenario coming from the C. Larry Kudlow thank you for times when. Thank you George.

