Transcript for Trump's executive actions 'unworkable, weak and far too narrow': Schumer

And become on the air this morning the number of Coke would cases here in the US is crossing five million more than any other country in the world. And the millions of Americans who lost their jobs during the pandemic are facing a new week without extended benefits after the collapse of talks between the White House and congress. Late yesterday president trump announced that he would take action on his own. Signing a series of documents that he claimed would address the crisis facing workers renters and the unemployed. And to cheers from members of this country club at bed mr. New Jersey he laid the blame for failed talks on Democrats in congress. Nancy Pelosi and jet shimmer of chosen to hold is vital assistance hostage. On behalf of very extreme partisan demands. And we're joined now by the Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer senator Schumer thank you for joining us this morning. Let's talk about the present proposals first of all trump wants to replace a 600 dollar unemployment benefit the federal benefit. With a 300 dollar federal benefit. Paid for disaster relief fund he says the states will kick in another hundred dollars does he have the power to do that when you go to court to stop it. Well let me first say George that overrule we. Have this huge crisis. The largest economic crisis since the depression the greatest a health crisis since the pandemic and unfortunately the president's executive orders. Described in one word could be poultry in three words unworkable weak and far too narrow. The event at the country club is just what trump does a big show but it doesn't do anything in his the American people look. At these executive orders they'll see they don't come close to doing the job. In two ways one what is what they proposed and second what's left out. What's proposed on the unemployment benefit. First the 600 dollars a week has been very successful. It's kept millions of people out of poverty it's pump more money into the economy consumer spending is probably the best thing going in the car president says it keeps people from working on it. They want to carted it's the evidence shows that's not the case that would be little's the American people Americans want to work. But with 1011% unemployment you can't find a job and people shouldn't. I'll be given a pay cut but second this is unworkable plan. In most states will take months to implement it cause it's brand new which sort of put together with spit and pace. And many states because they have to chip in a hundred dollars and they don't have money won't do it. And to boot it deplete the hurricane trust fund two did to defer this money. Two two. Pay for this money at a book online when we're at the height of hurricane see what can the president made it though is it legal. Is it legal well you know I'll leave that up to the attorneys it doesn't do the job it doesn't come it's not gonna go into effect and in most places because for weeks or months. Because. It's so put together and a crazy way if he just would have renewed the 600 dollars as we do in the heroes bill through January. Things would flow smoothly. How but the payroll tax deferral. The payroll tax cut is another it's just way off base first. Most employers are not go it's a deferral. And so it accumulates. Till January when it expires. Employers are just gonna continue with all the money I've talked to sound because they don't want their employees to be stuck with a huge bill. In December so it's not gonna pump money into the economy and second. The president said if elected. I will. Four give all this that deplete money out of the social security and Medicare trust funds if you're a Social Security recipients of Medicare recipient. You better watch out if president trump is reelected. Let's talk about how you get back to the table and you say these proposals on our other unworkable their paltry. With a Republican to set is that you you're trillion dollar offer is really just a budget gimmick you shortening the amount of time the money will be spending not cutting any programs. Will you compromise war. Of well book we've compromised a great deal but one more point I'd have to say on the exam on the executive orders what they leave out nothing on testing. We have a regime that is not testing the president has messed up testing. To what fare thee well unlike other countries nothing to help open the school safely they need lots of money. To open up the schools not just for PPE. But for bus routes. Vote because kids can't sit right next to each other for ventilation systems for hot spots a lot of the schools want to convert their gyms in cafeterias to classrooms it does nothing for state and local government. We're gonna see layoffs. Of and this is not an abstract concept you know they say the Republicans and the Blue States. A firefighter is a firefighter. I'm person drives a bus or personal picks up the garbage those are important jobs it's not in their it is no money for to help us with elections no money to help us with the post office. Very little money to feed children no money to feed children. And no real hope for eviction of people so they leave out a lot so what have we Democrats proposed. Originally the 3.4 trillion dollar heroes bill was carefully done. And it's meets the needs they're a huge needs. Three quarters two thirds of the American people by survey data prefer our 3.4 trillion to their. One trillion which doesn't do the job. But in an effort to compromise. Speaker Pelosi told the negotiators from the president's office. We will come down a trillion you come up a trillion that would bring us to two for them to two and we could meet in the middle and get things done quickly they said absolutely not. I said to them this means it's your way or the highway they basically said yes that is not the way to create a deal. But one of the bright hope George here's Michael. That now that they've done these executive orders in the American people will see how paltry how narrow how not doing the job they are. That Republicans who hung their hat on these executive orders will now be forced. By the economy. By the health care crisis where a thousand people are dying a day and we're not making the progress we should. And by the American people to come to the table except our compromise to meet in the middle and come up with an agreement. We will look let's talk about what it where where you can compromise more perhaps one provision your pushing for repeal the 101000 dollar cap on state and local tax deductions that's a long time goal. Of your it benefits. Basically upper middle class and wealthy taxpayers in big states like New York. Why does that have to be in the emergency Covert well you know first state and local governments are hurting and one of the reasons was the elimination of the cap on state and local it -- state revenues but secondly this idea and it its rich people. All along I talked to a couple of typical couple. Maybe he's a firefighter she's a teacher. They need that deduction this affects the middle class in suburbs in the red states and in the Blue States and it's something that I'm gonna keep fighting for. But we're willing to come down a trillion dollars and will compromise and meet them. Half way they don't want to meet half way they don't want to meet anyway and that's what the American people should understand that we've made a big offer. A huge offer in an effort to get this thing going. We will make we will make that we will cut that trillion and a won't be so easy as these are real needs of people is not an abstract game. You know you have so many Republicans who say they don't want to spend one nickel. I don't wanna spend one knuckle Mitch McConnell said when he Republican senators don't want to spend any money not even the trillion that the president has proposed. And that is sort of reminiscent of Herbert Hoover. When the stock market crashed Herbert Hoover in some of these conservatives out there and then said don't spend any money in we have the Great Depression. We are fighting for people's needs we are we need testing. We need our schools to open safely we need to prevent firefighters and teachers and others from being laid off. That's what we're doing this is happening and you know there's so wrapped up excuse me in their ideology we hate government. Well I gotta tell you something the Republican Mon let the private sector do it alone. Just doesn't work when you have a huge recession and a huge health care I want to ask about election in her parents as well the intelligence community put out a new warning Friday. But for an election in her parents are saying that China wants Biden to win that Russia is actively interfering now to help chart that Iran has also looking for opportunities. I know you've received classified briefings does that public statement accurately reflect what's happening right now and what if anything can be done to counter the interference. OK first I can't talk about what happened in the briefing but I can tell you there republic reports in intelligence commission officials have said. That Russia is attempting to interfere in our elections avenues at it just yesterday. He's the deputy of the DN on. And so yes it is absolutely true that Russia is trying to interfere from public information public statements. And we are trying we Democrats are trying to stop it in the defense bill we want to put tough sanctions on Russia both before they do something and even more so Chris van Holland has a bill. Bipartisan I believe it's with Marco Rubio to stop. Trump is resisting. Why does Donald Trump not one stop Russia from interfering in this election you have to ask that question it's the wellspring of our democracy. And your colleague Richard little or elections are fair. We we can hang it up. Your your colleague Richard Blumenthal Connecticut said the underlying intelligence about Russia's so alarming so chilling that it should be declassified basis every American has a right to note do you agree. Without compromising sources yes and they should know one other thing. That these hearings that. Johnson. And Graham are doing. Our aren't some of it is now now it's public is based on false Russian intelligence about. Joseph Biden in other words false Russian reports about Joseph Biden they should be ashamed of themselves for what they're doing letting the Russians manipulate them and us the American people try to manipulate us. Senator Schumer thanks for time this morning thank you George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.