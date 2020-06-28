Transcript for 'Trump's getting into underdog territory': Nate Silver

Whatever it is done to help Joe Biden get elected we have to do more. We can't be complacent or sense that somehow it's so obvious that this president hasn't done a good job, because, look, he won once. A warning to Democrats from president Obama in the wake of weeks of falling poll numbers from president trump. A poll this week had Biden up by 14 points nationwide, leading in every one of the top six battlegrounds. So how deep is the hole? Can trump come from behind? We asked fivethirtyeight's Nate silver for his analysis. Nothing makes me happier than talking about uncertainty. Typically, we're still a long way from the election and either candidate can win. I have to level with you, president trump is starting to get deeper into underdog territory. Three things make his path harder than it was four years ago, his numbers are in a downward slide. In several swing states. He's now down 11 points in Michigan, 10 in Wisconsin, 8 in Pennsylvania and 7 in Florida. Second, there are far fewer undecided voters today than in 2016. Joe Biden is already above 50% in national polls. Pretty rare for that to happen so early. The last candidate to do that was Ronald Reagan in 1984. In some recent swing state poll some voters said they wouldn't consider re-electing president trump. Hillary Clinton was trying to win a third straight term for Democrats. Amid mediocre economy. This time it's trump who's on the defensive. 56% of voters are unhappy with trump's handling of covid as cases continue to rise, voters also haven't liked his reaction to nationwide protests, 63% disapprove of his handling of disapprove of his handling of race relations and we've seen some of the worst economic data from the great depression. There's time between now and November. Unpredictable news stories that benefit president trump, but I buy he should be worried. A deeper hole than he faced in 2016. Thanks to Nate for that. The roundtable is up next.

