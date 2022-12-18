Ukraine welcomes 'accountability' from Congress over US aid: Ukrainian Amb.

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviews Ukrainian Amb. Oksana Markarova on “This Week.”

December 18, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live