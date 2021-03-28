-
Now Playing: How updated AstraZeneca number could affect vaccine hesitancy
-
Now Playing: How vaccine trials on children could help herd immunity
-
Now Playing: 'It's going to be very hard to get any kind of bipartisan consensus' on guns: Ponnuru
-
Now Playing: 'Biden is off to a good start on issues where he has ... set the agenda': Jon Karl
-
Now Playing: Former Minnesota officer will face trial next week for the death of George Floyd
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Lady Gaga moments for her birthday
-
Now Playing: Gas prices are on the rise
-
Now Playing: A look at the new phenomenon, NFT’s
-
Now Playing: California parents file lawsuit after teacher’s racist outburst on Zoom call
-
Now Playing: Severe storms strike the Southern US
-
Now Playing: Urgent manhunt underway after Texas State trooper ambushed
-
Now Playing: New details emerge on situation at southern border
-
Now Playing: Millions on alert as tornadoes threaten the South
-
Now Playing: Teacher makes shocking racist comments over Zoom
-
Now Playing: Tax preparer allegedly pulls gun on customers
-
Now Playing: Lawsuit filed after police allegedly detain, handcuff 5-year-old
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes leave behind devastation across the South
-
Now Playing: Questions over gun loopholes and metal health in wake of Boulder shooting
-
Now Playing: Pressure remains on what to do about crisis at the border