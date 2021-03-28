If vaccinated, 'you're pretty unlikely to transmit it to others': Dr. Ashish Jha

More
Jon Karl interviews Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, on "This Week."
3:14 | 03/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for If vaccinated, 'you're pretty unlikely to transmit it to others': Dr. Ashish Jha

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:14","description":"Jon Karl interviews Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"76733707","title":"If vaccinated, 'you're pretty unlikely to transmit it to others': Dr. Ashish Jha","url":"/ThisWeek/video/vaccinated-youre-pretty-transmit-dr-ashish-jha-76733707"}