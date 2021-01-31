Vaccine rollout 'is not rocket science': West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

More
Martha Raddatz takes a closer look into West Virginia's vaccine rollout on "This Week."
5:21 | 01/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vaccine rollout 'is not rocket science': West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:21","description":"Martha Raddatz takes a closer look into West Virginia's vaccine rollout on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"75596521","title":"Vaccine rollout 'is not rocket science': West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice","url":"/ThisWeek/video/vaccine-rollout-rocket-science-west-virginia-gov-jim-75596521"}