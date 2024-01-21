Voters will not be ‘fooled’ by a 3rd-party candidacy: Quentin Fulks

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviews Biden Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks on “This Week.”

January 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live