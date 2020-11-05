Baby sea turtles make their way from beach to bay

More
Millions of sea turtle hatchlings are making their way out from beaches on the east coast of India and into the water.
0:30 | 05/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby sea turtles make their way from beach to bay
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"Millions of sea turtle hatchlings are making their way out from beaches on the east coast of India and into the water.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Travel","id":"70609095","title":"Baby sea turtles make their way from beach to bay","url":"/Travel/video/baby-sea-turtles-make-beach-bay-70609095"}