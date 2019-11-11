Transcript for Deadly Porsche crash

Well not to the deadly crash that ended with a Porsche inside the second story of a building police say a young driver lost control of the car. And they say what happened next is truly shocking. This morning a tragic scene in New Jersey after a Porsche flew into the second floor of an office building it didn't make sense helped this happen. How dozens of people watched as firefighters pulled a sports car out of the gaping hole. According to police 22 year old brand and a more and was driving. BC he lost control speeding. He's the center median and an embankment it appears the car went airborne flipped over and crashed straight into the building. Both Moore and and a passenger 23 year old Daniel fully were killed my heart she spoke to my stomach. I just can't imagine in a parent getting that phone all this is what the office space look like before. And then after an authorities say could have been a bigger disaster the crash happened only hours before the building opened. Of people would have been inside that office police say there were no witnesses how fast were they going. That's much. And I get my my my sound. And police did not reveal the owner of the car only saying that it was not stolen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.