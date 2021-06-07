Transcript for Florida declares state of emergency as Tropical Storm Elsa aims for Tampa Bay

Tropical storm Elsa is expected to make landfall near Tampa Bay late tonight with close to hurricane force winds. Flash flooding and tornadoes are possible and storm surge could reaches height five feet ABC's Trevor alt has the latest from Key West. This morning tropical storm else's right she'd be keys rain bands hit Florida's mainland. A fierce gust of wind in sunny isles blowing this chair off a balcony sitting at several stories below. Personally took the video saying did share narrowly missed a woman from this storm's arrival on the heels of the fourth of July means it's hitting with thousands of tourists still in town South Florida residents taking precautions overnight. Some already feeling the effects. Just batten down the hatches and get ready for it. And while officials are urging residents to take necessary precautions. Make sure there bowed to secure make sure their patio furniture is up and away each I'm get the last minute supplies that they need to act. Near Fort Myers residents packing sandbags in preparation. With many refusing to evacuate. On Monday Elson made landfall in Cuba battering the rural regions which torrential rain and strong winds rivers overflowing and flooding fields nearby towns. Officials there are evacuating a 180000. A higher ground after the storm killed three people in the Caribbean. And ABC's Trevor all does live in Key West where the outer bands of the storm are already bringing wind. And rain Shriver I know you're already two cameras down because of the weather very are coming to us from a fall in the producer's phone right now. What are you seeing there describe it for us. Well it's still been kind of an onslaught of wind and rain Diane yet we're trying to be careful I can't venture too far away from my producer and these phone here to go live to you can see already. We're seeing the effects of some of the flooding in effect I'm gonna go ahead and take the phone from Indy here so that we can show you can look period. Down carefully so the. Is it like a driveway here which is several inches flooded there's the drain. And the water level is probably a good six inches above it it means the system is working this is where the water supposed to flow to but. Earlier today we saw some of these strains actually bubbling up because the amount of water was just. Overrunning it and look out far that water. Stretches with all the flooding in this is far from ended in individual example this is happening. All over Key West and we size we were on the beaches early this morning India I met back to you. Waves because of sixty mile an hour wind gusts were really aggressively picking up slamming over the seawall and that's kind of exacerbating those fears. So we're going to be dealing with flooding here on Key West the rain. Is a little bit lighter than what we saw a couple hours ago we know that Elsa did pass about. Fifty miles west 45 miles west of the islands here but surely you could see. There is plenty of water for these people to be dealing with and this is gonna last through much of the day as well so it would probably get worse before it gets better Diane. Incredible as you go water level already so high it's such an early point in this storm. That said Trevor clarity and they're well trained here they're used to facing tropical storms or hurricanes so how they've been preparing. Sure arriving there. They are decidedly having you know island culture Diane their decidedly mellow about a tropical storm they're not surprised by it however there are taking steps at some point you people really tightly tying up their votes of the ports in the past 44 hours. We saw a few people wandering out taking in the storm today almost like that there was something for them to experience is well at the same time we know the people who live on house boats trailers. They had been seeking safer shelter at the urging of officials because of this extensive flooding and extensive rain in the choppy waters as well having said that. We are still see no a lot of businesses continue to be open a lot of them have set up sandbags that there entrances just in case of flooding here. It's not entirely disrupting their way of life for today but again this will probably get worse and they're just kind of rolling with it as the storm rolls through. And Trevor I with a holiday weekend there are a lot of tourists in that area. How in the power officials there combating that aspect of it for they're going to be a lot of people down there that aren't so experienced with these kinds of storms. Ensure. Definitely and even a word of as much as 40000 people here for the fourth of July weekend a lot of them still. Are staying here through the week as this is about as busy of the time for tourists as you're going to see. What we're seeing is some experienced workers who were used to this on the island are working with those tourists and making sure that they state that they have a place to stay inside their hotels and then there's also just officials continuously reminding them. To not go out and venture out is actually saving gardens hand you might be able to see down the way there the wins he see those people all the way down. Kind of they're still outside day in that is well and so people are just basically being told they need to be careful. You can step value not necessarily endanger if you walk outside that you want to have a safe place to stay. And hopefully by later this evening this bullet passed and we could see at the very least the flooding. Received. My camera all things US Trevor stay safe thank you. Meanwhile Florida has issued a state of emergency is 22 counties are under tropical storm warning twelve counties are also under storm surge warning. And officials are telling people to stay away from the beaches on the State's West Coast. Chief meteorologist ginger zee has the latest from north Redington beach ginger good morning. And. And this is vacation weekend you concede though large population of people at the beaches here just left the Tampa but they only have a couple more hours before things get really ugly and tonight is when the bulk of the storm is gonna pass by into early tomorrow so let's go ahead and talk about how the stars got a break down at cast. West of Key West you can see the images from Surfside where the rescuers were trying to get. The keynote into those piles of debris the dust was blowing up they had got sucked at fifty miles per hour the good news is as most of the action is going to be on the West Coast of Florida said they shouldn't have as many problems. When we arrived and I covered a lot of tropical storms and hurricanes we went straight to this park where they were standing offering sand for sandbags and you know that vote's intent but. Know that if they get a couple inches of rain. Pull up. The storm surge. They can have significant flooding does not need to be the epic proportion type of hurricane so. Just add milk of why this is a big deal. And moves up the coast you'll see those conditions deteriorate as far as rainfall. And then the winds gusting probably around sixty yourself but I do think that the push of water in combination and with the water falling it's going to be our biggest problems seceded timing there. Making its way parallel to Tampa just after midnight tonight. Moving into that expenses seeded heat could certainly see impacts again. Ten nights or early tomorrow morning and then it's up along the Florida Georgia State line by tomorrow afternoon. This path looks familiar it's proudly because you remember that from last year. Very similar tracks and with the current forecast about such. And so we could see some similar impacts but remember it's Hyatt has the play and it. There are a lot of things that lot of different factors so keep in mind that there will be storm surge on the order of three to five feet. Camp abate the place that we're most concerned about that a lot of these beaches can handle two to four feet pretty easily. Then rainfall on top of that right if you get six to ten inches or rain on top. Three to five feet of water. Now are starting talk about significant flash flooding islands say if you don't go in your car in a storm like best that's relatively fast moving tonight into tomorrow. It's safe from alpha. And that's the rain doesn't stop at this dateline does read in the Georgia South Carolina as this thing tracks north. It will likely start to lose its drink because it's over land but Penn as it hit the Atlantic again. Right off the coast of New Jersey it did try to spend up to a tropical storm so what that could mean going into the early part of your next weekend. For Martha's Vineyard or Nantucket certainly the Jersey Shore Long Island you see. Tropical storm force gusts and the potential for really heavy rain as it comes up against that cold fronts a severe storms a possibility there tale. But a lot of people are saying out of kind of a nothing storm well every storm as a big deal right a tropical cyclone of any sort is a big deal but especially with the geography here. And Diane. With sea level rise and I would like to leave that no because Tampa for example anticipates the planet scientists have been saying for years that Tampa to CFTC NN. More a sea level rise by the end of this century that all starts to play a factor. Even in relatively small storms like this. It does chief meteorologist ginger Zeev thanks ginger Stacy.

