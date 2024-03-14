Powerful tornado touches down in Fryburg, Ohio

Footage shows a powerful tornado touching down in Fryburg, Ohio, on Thursday night, sending debris flying, as a severe storm system made its way through the Midwest.

March 14, 2024

