Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Santa visits fish at aquarium
A. Than. The. A. All. Paul. Then. The. The. You are a the along. All. Lou. A.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:58","description":"Even the fish at Malta's national aquarium got a visit from Santa this year—in full dive equipment.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Travel","id":"74506378","title":"Santa visits fish at aquarium","url":"/Travel/video/santa-visits-fish-aquarium-74506378"}