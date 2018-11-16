Transcript for Thousands of flights delayed & canceled across east coast

Unfortunately it wasn't just the roads incentive for anyone traveling in the air this storm affected flights all around the country with delays and cancellations. All over the place are no rest Jeff is in Newark Airport with a look at that area. Paid I and law that snowstorm caused a nightmare for air travelers so many of them forced to camp out at airports like this one here at new work you can see people still some. Sleeping on the floor a lot of people sleeping sitting up just trying to get comfortable after hours. Here at the airport we know that JFK and Newark Airport treated overnight warning people about the treacherous road conditions getting in and out of the terminal. That caused delays up to three hours at JFK but he got a whole lot worse 2000. Flights canceled. 7500. Delayed and things today are starting to look up that weather's getting a little bit better. But there are still a lot of problems at the airport so there could be hundreds of delays and cancellations. The best advice experts say is to be sure to check with your carrier before you head to the airport and also give yourself plenty of time to get the airport as well. Diane.

