Tire falls off United Airlines flight after takeoff from San Francisco

A United Airlines flight lost one of its tires during takeoff from San Francisco on Thursday, causing the Japan-bound plane to be diverted to Los Angeles, where it landed safely, the airline said.

March 7, 2024

