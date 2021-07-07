Transcript for Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Florida, moves Northeast

Florida is facing tropical storm else after that made landfall about 11 AM eastern Taylor county it's already knocking out power in some parts and threatening more wind and damaged. And flooding ABC's will read his and Crystal River Florida. Well what's life there right now. Wet Diane would be my first answered do you gross would be another way to describe it clear in the middle of a rain squall here in Crystal River. It's it's it's intermittent here because the storm has passed us five to the north west that made landfall around 11 AM. Up in Taylor county in the storm wobbled a little bit we thought that we might be in the Pavkovic or Tampa or somewhere else nearby. And and it just kept getting delayed delayed delayed and finally made landfall. Midmorning today further north west and it's trailing a lot of rain with it we've had these intermittent wind and rain squalls. The most. Sort of pressing issue here in Crystal River would be flooding if you look down here. This is a seawall we've got about. I don't know two inches until it crests over there than if you follow me this actually is a parking lot normally. Right now it's a bit more of the swamp or a pond but generally those are the main issues here in Crystal River no major structural damage that we know of but of course the storm is still here at least its remnants as it moves its way north and northeast. And well we'll take wet and gross over you struggling to stand in the wind will Reeves stay safe friend thank you.

