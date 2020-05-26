Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for 10 killed in Chicago shootings over holiday weekend
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:51","description":"This Memorial Day weekend was the deadliest for Chicago since 2015.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70891914","title":"10 killed in Chicago shootings over holiday weekend","url":"/US/video/10-killed-chicago-shootings-holiday-weekend-70891914"}