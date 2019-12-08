Transcript for Over 100 tires slashed in Orthodox Jewish community, police say

A bias crime investigation is underway after more than. 100 tires were slashed in a predominantly Jewish community in new Jersey's security video. From outside a home in Lakewood township shows someone using a knife to puncture tires on two cars police say several cars or vandalized last week. On pine street in several more last night on Albert avenue. Police say all of the vehicles are owned or operated by members of the Jewish.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.