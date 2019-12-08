Over 100 tires slashed in Orthodox Jewish community, police say

All of the vehicles targeted in Lakewood Township, New Jersey, were owned or driven by Jewish people. The incidents are being investigated as bias crimes, local police ABC station WABC.
0:24 | 08/12/19

A bias crime investigation is underway after more than. 100 tires were slashed in a predominantly Jewish community in new Jersey's security video. From outside a home in Lakewood township shows someone using a knife to puncture tires on two cars police say several cars or vandalized last week. On pine street in several more last night on Albert avenue. Police say all of the vehicles are owned or operated by members of the Jewish.

