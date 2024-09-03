11-year-old allegedly confesses to fatally shooting 82-year-old man, daughter

The 11-year-old, whose gender was not released, has allegedly confessed to fatally shooting a former city councilman, Joe Cornelius Sr., 82, and his daughter, according to officials in Louisiana.

September 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live