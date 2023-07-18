12-year-old charged in alleged acid attack on another child at Detroit park

The minor suspect, who was not named, was released on $10,000 bond with tether at a preliminary hearing.

July 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live