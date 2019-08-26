C-130 plane crashes in California

All seven people onboard managed to escape the crash and fire.
A developing story from Santa Barbara California where a C 130 plane has crashed it apparently developed problems after take off. And try to make an emergency landing before fire broke out. All seven people on board got out safely the plane reportedly belongs to a private contractor.

